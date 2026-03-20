Aashiqui fame Anu Aggarwal reflects on life-changing accident: My entire body went through a shake-up’

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Aashiqui fame Actress Anu Aggarwal, through an emotional social media post, has opened up about her life-altering accident that took place in 1999, that led to a major impact on her face and also her mental health.

She also spoke about the long journey of healing that followed, through a deeply reflective note on social media.

Taking to her social media account, the former actress wrote, “People talked about the face, but it was not just that.

My entire body went through a complete shake-up. I went through a lot.”

She added, “I devoted myself to healing, with complete patience, acceptance, and happiness. People spoke about the face, but the healing was of the whole body.”

The actress expressing gratitude, said, “I am just so grateful that I have, in a way, magically healed. Yoga, discipline, patience, mindful living, belief in higher powers…

and continuing my work of compassion—

have been the biggest healers.”

She added, “Tuning into the cycles of nature, especially during Navratri, has helped me heal.

Holistic healing.

The foundation of everything.

Happy Navratri!”

Anu’s post revisits the aftermath of her near-fatal car accident that she suffered in 1999, which reportedly left her in a coma for several weeks and drastically changed her life.

The accident, as stated by her in many of her earlier interviews, not only affected her physical appearance but also had a profound impact on her overall health, that further required years of recovery and rehabilitation.

Talking about Anu Aggarwal, the actress was one of the most popular faces of the early 1990s, rising to fame with Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 musical hit “Aashiqui.”

The film’s massive success earned her the title of the “Aashiqui girl,” making her an overnight sensation.

She further went on to feature in films such as “King Uncle,” “Khal-Naaikaa,” and “Return of Jewel Thief,” among others.

Following her accident, Anu stepped away from the limelight and remained largely out of the public eye for several years.

In the last few years, she has made a return to the media glare, and has been seen actively sharing insights about wellness, spirituality, and holistic healing through her posts on her social media account.

–IANS

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