Aahana Kumra reveals why she agreed to do ‘Rise and Fall’ after years of refusing reality shows

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra, who recently got evicted from the reality show, “Rise and Fall,” revealed why she finally decided to take on a format she had avoided for years.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Lipstick Under My Burkh’ actress shared that she had been hesitant to participate in captive reality shows for many years. She often received calls and meeting requests to join such shows but avoided them out of fear—uncertain if she could handle the intense environment or “survive” the experience. However, with Rise and Fall, Aahana decided to challenge herself and try something new.

When asked about what finally convinced her to take up the reality show, “Rise and Fall,” Aahana Kumra mentioned, “I wanted to try a new format. I had never done a captive reality show before. For years, I’ve been running away from it. Every year, I got calls and meetings for such shows, but I was always scared—scared about whether I would be able to sustain or survive something like this. I had never even seen such shows myself. I am not my own audience, so I didn’t know whether I would enjoy it.”

“I was always curious about why people get so attached to reality shows. This format has been successful for nearly two decades, and since I had never experienced it, I wanted to. I wanted first-hand experience to understand what really makes people so interested and emotionally invested in it.”

Speaking about her eviction, the ‘Khuda Hafiz’ actress admitted she sensed it coming and had prepared herself mentally for the possibility. “Yes. I knew around the third week that I was going to leave. As soon as nominations were announced before the fall, I realized it was clear we would be leaving,” stated Aahana.

Aahana Kumra ventured into the reality show format for the first time with “Rise and Fall.” After spending more than three weeks navigating the challenges of life in both the mansion and the basement, taking on roles as both ruler and worker, she was eventually evicted from the show following the audience’s votes.

--IANS

ps/