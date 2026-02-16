Aadhi-starrer 'Maragadha Naanayam 2' goes on floors with grand pooja ceremony!

February 16, 2026 5:17 PM हिंदी

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Director A R K Saravan's eagerly awaited fantasy comedy adventure 'Maragadha Naanayam 2', featuring actors Aadhi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony here in the city on Monday.

Sources present at the pooja ceremony said that the film went on floors with actor Karthi clapping the board for the first shot and director Venkat Prabhu saying, "action" and "cut" for the inaugural shot. The film's script was handed over to the team by actor Arya on the occasion.

Sources in the unit told IANS that filming would begin from around February 20 this year.

For the unaware, the 2017 fantasy comedy caper 'Maragadha Naanayam' went on to emerge a blockbuster, prompting its makers to announce a sequel. Earlier this year, one of the film's makers, Passion Studios, released a visual glimpse of the sequel.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios, had, at that point, said,"I am delighted to produce Maragadha Naanayam 2, a project close to my heart, as I am a massive fan of the original blockbuster. This is a prestigious endeavor designed to draw universal crowds to theatres with its magical entertainment. Like the first part, Aadhi and Priya Bhavani Shankar play the lead roles. Shot on a grander canvas with an expanded star-cast, we are committed to delivering the ultimate entertainer."

'Maragadha Naanayam 2', directed by ARK Saravan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Manish Singhal, Durgaram Choudhary, Dev & KV Durai under Passion Studios, Dangal TV, RDC Media, Axess Film Factory & Good Show, will feature Aadhi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.

The film will also feature actors Sathyaraj, Nikki Galrani Pinisetty, Munishkanth, Anandaraj, Danie, Arunraja Kamaraj, and Muruganandam in pivotal roles.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas is to score the music for this film, which will have cinematography by PV Shankar. NK Rahul will be the art director for this film and Thirumalai Rajan R will be its editor. Rajesh Kannan has penned the dialogues for the fantasy adventure which will have stunts choreographed by PC Stunts.

