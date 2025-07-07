July 07, 2025 12:45 PM हिंदी

A R Rahman roped in as music director of S J Suryah's 'Killer'

Chennai, July 7(IANS) Well known Tamil film director and actor S J Suryah on Monday disclosed that Oscar winner A R Rahman would be scoring the music for his upcoming film 'Killer' and welcomed the Mozart of Madras onboard the team.

Taking to his X timeline, S J Suryah made the announcement. Posting pictures of himself with the iconic music director, he wrote, "Yah, it’s none other than our Isai Puyal (Musical storm), the musical legend, Indian pride, our your one and only @arrahman sir. Sirrrr welcome on board sir. Immensely happy joining you again sir. #killer"

Killer will be special for S J Suryah as it marks his return to direction. In fact, S J Suryah, who has been riding a success wave as an actor in recent times, only recently announced his return to direction with 'Killer'.

Taking to his X timeline, S J Suryah had said, "Hi folks , your director S.J.Suryah is back with His dream project titled, yeah you know it #KILLER. Feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious @GokulamMovies Gokulam Gopalan sir. Need your love and support as always. Love you all. SJS @GokulamGopalan #VCPraveen #BaijuGopalan #Krishnamoorthy@GokulamMovies #Mr&Mrs Maruthappapandian selvi @Kirubakaran_AKR #Killer #KILLERTHEMOVIE #SJSuryah #GokulamGopalan And the killer girl @PreethiOffl"

S J Suryah has already disclosed that Preethi Asrani, the Marathi actress whose work in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Ayothya' came in for much appreciation, would be a part of the film.

Sree Gokulam Movies, the popular prouduction house from the Malayalam film industry, is producing the film.

Sources in the industry claim that the film, the story of which S J Suryah penned during the lockdown, will revolve around a hitman. Sources also add that the film will be an engaging entertainer that will have an adequate amount of action, comedy and romance.

They also claim that while a major portion of the film is to be shot in the country, some parts of it are to be shot in Mexico.

Killer, which is to be made in five languages, will seek to be a pan-Indian film and try to appeal to audiences across the country.

