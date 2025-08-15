A memorable Independence Day, says PM Modi; shares video

Bhopal, Aug 15 (IANS) In a four-minute video released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 79th Independence Day at the Red Fort plays out like a living tableau - each scene rich with history, layered in symbolism, and alive with grandeur.

As day breaks over Delhi on August 15, 2025, the fort rises through the soft morning mist, its timeworn crimson walls glowing in the first light.

Tricolour banners cascade from its ramparts, marigold garlands sway in the breeze, and the air carries both the hum of anticipation and the faint rhythm of ceremonial drums.

Below, an immense gathering—over a million strong—spreads across the open grounds, faces streaked in saffron, white, and green, their flags rippling in unison to form a vast, breathing mosaic of national pride.

The air hummed with anticipation, mingled with the distant beats of drums and the scent of fresh flowers. The Prime Minister arrived in a sleek black convoy, blue sirens slicing through the morning haze as motorcycles flanked the vehicles in precise formation.

Uniformed guards snapped to attention in flawless rows, white uniforms gleaming against the fort's ageless bricks.

Prime Minister Modi stepped out, clad in a vibrant orange turban symbolising valour and sacrifice, a crisp white kurta, and an orange-and-white stole evoking the spirit of India's freedom fighters.

He walked with purposeful strides, saluting the contingent from Operation Sindoor—brave soldiers in navy blues and whites, standing resolute like sentinels of the nation’s determination.

His voice rang out over the loudspeakers—“Blood and water cannot flow together”—drawing cheers that rolled through the crowd like waves against a shore.

From above, aerial cameras captured the spectacle: helicopters showered petals in a dazzling cascade of red, white, and saffron, turning the morning sky into a floral monsoon.

On the lawns below, schoolchildren in neat uniforms formed living mosaics spelling out "Viksit Bharat," their faces alight with patriotic fervour. Ascending the podium, Modi stood with the Indian flag unfurling behind him, its Ashoka Chakra spinning in the gentle breeze as an eternal emblem of dharma and progress.

In his address, he painted vivid visions of a self-reliant India, declaring, “Inspired by Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra, we launch missions of strength, not helplessness.”

The crowd responded with raised fists and rousing cheers. Announcing the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Employment Scheme, he promised new opportunities for 3.5 crore youth, their futures glowing like the breaking dawn.

GST reforms, unveiled as a Diwali gift, promised relief for farmers and the common citizen—turbans nodded in agreement, women in bright saris clasped hands in thanks, and young faces in tricolour caps shone with hope.

The speech rose to a crescendo with a call for unity and reform - “This is our chance to forge new history” - and the announcement of a next-generation task force to simplify lives and build capacity.

The fort’s silhouette loomed as a reminder of past struggles now transformed into aspirations for renewal. Pigeons rose in a symbolic flurry, wings of peace cutting across the hazy horizon.

Leaving the podium, Modi mingled with the people, clasping the hands of decorated veterans, bending to embrace children with bouquets, his smile warming the ceremonial formality.

As the national anthem swelled, voices joined into a single resonant chorus, binding the dreams of 1.4 billion into a shared heartbeat.

Balloons in saffron, white, and green drifted upward as the crowd dispersed slowly, carrying away a sense that this Independence Day was not just an event but a vivid canvas of resilience, reform, and renewal - an image etched into the nation’s memory with threads of courage, innovation, and unyielding spirit.

