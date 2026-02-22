'A historic gift for Western UP', locals hail Namo Bharat corridor and Meerut metro

Meerut, Feb 22 (IANS) A large number of people gathered in Meerut on Sunday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally, where he is set to inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore to the nation. The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting later in the day.

Enthusiastic Supporters, local residents, and party workers began assembling at the venue hours before the programme, many waving flags and chanting slogans. Enthusiasm was particularly high over the launch of the Namo Bharat rapid rail and Meerut Metro, which are expected to significantly improve regional connectivity.

One attendee described the project as a “big gift” for the region, saying it would benefit not only Meerut but also neighbouring districts such as Shamli and Muzaffarnagar, along with parts of Uttarakhand including Haridwar. “Now, Meerut will no longer feel far from Delhi,” the attendee said, highlighting hopes of faster daily commutes.

An RLD worker present at the site termed the development “historic,” noting that commuters had long struggled with severe traffic congestion on routes connecting Meerut to the national capital. “People used to be stuck in long traffic jams. Now they will be able to reach Delhi from Meerut in record time,” he said while thanking the Prime Minister.

According to officials, PM Modi will flag off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train from the Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station at around 12:30 p.m. He will then inaugurate the entire 82-km Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor.

Key sections include the 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, as well as the 21-km segment between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials noted that the corridor will reduce travel time, ease road congestion, and spur economic growth across the National Capital Region and adjoining areas.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, with 82.15-km long train route, is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), linking Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut Metro is 23-km long stretch, that will run within the city and share tracks and infrastructure with the Namo Bharat rapid rail in the Meerut section. This will make go a long way in integrating the train commute for thousands of passengers, allowing them to switch between the two services without leaving the station area.

