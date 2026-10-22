Kathmandu condemns drone attack on Saudi oil field that killed Nepali national

Kathmandu, Oct 22 (IANS) Nepal has strongly condemned an attack targeting Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia that killed a Nepali national and a Filipino national after debris from an intercepted drone fell near the facility.

In a social media post on Thursday, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Nepal reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of all attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure.”

The ministry also reaffirmed Nepal’s principled position, saying the country continues to call for the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue, negotiation and diplomatic engagement.

It expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Nepali national and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a Nepali citizen in debris falling from an intercepted drone attack at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field on Wednesday,” the ministry said in its social media post. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish for the speedy recovery of all those injured.”

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when Saudi air defences intercepted a drone attempting to strike a facility at the Shaybah oil field, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy.

The interception caused debris to fall onto a vehicle belonging to a contractor working at the oil field, outside the facility’s perimeter, triggering a fire.

The incident killed two foreign nationals, one Nepali and one Filipino, while two others, a Pakistani and an Indian, were injured, the ministry said.

The deadly incident comes amid heightened regional security concerns over missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including its airports, military installations and energy facilities.

Yemen-based Houthi rebels, who control large parts of the conflict-ravaged country, have been fighting the Saudi-backed Yemeni government for years.

The Shaybah oil field is a major petroleum production facility operated by Saudi Aramco, the state-owned energy company. The oil field is located deep in Saudi Arabia’s Rub’ al-Khali, or Empty Quarter, desert near the border with the United Arab Emirates. It is an important component of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure and contributes to global oil supplies, according to Aramco.

The latest incident highlights the risks faced by foreign workers in the Gulf region, where migrant labourers are employed across the energy, construction, services and other sectors.

Nepal has around 1.8 million nationals residing in the Gulf region, most of them migrant workers, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nepal’s economy relies heavily on remittances sent by its migrant workers. These transfers support household spending for many families, sustain domestic consumption and contribute significantly to the national economy.

Nepal has consistently called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflicts. Its position also reflects the importance of safeguarding Nepali nationals working abroad and ensuring respect for international humanitarian law.

--IANS

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