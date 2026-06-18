Nine key takeaways from PM Modi-Prez Trump's first bilateral meeting in a year

Washington, June 18 (IANS) The first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in more than a year underscored the growing strategic importance of the India-US partnership, with both leaders signalling progress on a trade deal, reaffirming defence ties and discussing security challenges from West Asia to global shipping routes.

Held on the sidelines of the G7 outreach meetings in Evian, France, the talks also highlighted India's expanding role in international affairs and Trump's continued emphasis on his personal rapport with PM Modi.

Here are nine major takeaways from the meeting:

1. A trade deal may be close

The strongest policy signal from the meeting came on trade.

Asked how close Washington and New Delhi were to a deal, Trump replied: "Very close. We've been there for a little while." He also described PM Modi as "one of the toughest" negotiators he has dealt with.

2. Trump offers strong defence backing

In one of the most striking comments of the meeting, Trump suggested the United States would stand by India in the event of an attack.

"If they were attacked, we would be there to help them," he said while discussing defence ties.

3. PM Modi backs Trump's West Asia diplomacy

PM Modi publicly praised Trump's efforts to restore stability in West Asia.

"Thanks to your efforts, Mr President, new hope for peace and stability in the region has been rekindled," PM Modi said.

The endorsement came as Trump seeks support for a new understanding involving Iran and regional security.

4. Hormuz remains a shared priority

Both leaders stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

"You and I agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy," PM Modi said.

The issue is critical for India, which depends heavily on energy supplies moving through the strategic waterway.

5. India's seafarers moved to the forefront

PM Modi specifically raised concerns about Indian sailors working across global shipping routes.

"Their safety is of utmost importance to us," he said.

Trump later expressed sympathy over the recent deaths of Indian sailors, saying, "We love all of those people, they're great people."

6. Trump sees a larger global role for India

Asked whether India could play a role in West Asia, Trump responded: "I think India plays a big role in everything."

He added: "As long as he's the leader, India is going to play a big role."

7. A future Trump visit to India is on the cards

Trump indicated he plans to travel to India again.

"Then we'll be going to India sometime in the future," he said while recalling his previous visit.

8. Skilled Indian professionals remain welcome

On opportunities for highly skilled Indians in the United States, Trump struck a positive tone.

"We've always had tremendous relationships in terms of employment with India. Very talented people," he said.

9. Energy ties remain a key pillar

Trump signalled support for deeper energy cooperation.

"India can do anything they want with us," he said when asked about India's energy purchases from the United States.

He added: "We have the best relationship. We cannot be closer than we are."

The meeting marked the first formal PM Modi-Trump bilateral engagement since their Washington talks last year. Both leaders emphasised continuity in a relationship that has expanded across defence, trade, technology, energy and maritime security.

--IANS

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