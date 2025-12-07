8.5 lakh youths given govt jobs in Uttar Pradesh in 8 years: CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Highlighting that more than 8.5 lakh youths have been provided government jobs in Uttar Pradesh in the past eight years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP government has also focused on imparting skills to 12 lakh youths and making them job-ready.

“In the past 8 years, more than 12 lakh people have been provided training under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission. Out of these, more than 6 lakh youths have been directly linked to employment. This combination of youth power and skills is proving helpful in realising the vision of 'Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh',” he said.

“Under a fair and transparent process, more than 8.5 lakh youths have also been provided government jobs by various commissions and recruitment boards. To digitally empower the talented youth of Uttar Pradesh, they are being connected through the 'Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme',” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

CM Adityanath said that under the scheme, youth pursuing various education/training, such as graduation, post-graduation, diploma, skill development, and paramedical, are being given tablets/smartphones.

The target of the scheme is to benefit 2 crore youths in the state. So far, 22.80 lakh tablets and 37.25 lakh smartphones - a total of 60.05 lakh tablets/smartphones - have been distributed, he said.

A social media post by the Chief Minister’s Office said, “Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj, the 'Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign' is emerging as a powerful platform for self-employment for the youth of the state.”

This campaign has not only enabled our youth to seek jobs but also empowered them to create jobs. Under the scheme, the government is providing interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh, through which the youths are not only realising their dreams but also providing employment opportunities to others, it said.

“This scheme has brought the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's 'self-reliant youth' to the ground level. So far, more than 68,000 youths of the state have been provided Rs 2,751 crore,” said the post on social media.

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the BJP's double-engine government has resolved to create 10 lakh new young entrepreneurs in the state. To provide employment to the youths of the state in the country and abroad as well, the Uttar Pradesh Employment Mission has been constituted, it said.

Within Uttar Pradesh, a new programme called 'AI Pragya' has also been launched. This is part of a major campaign to train 10 lakh youths of the state in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Under this, programmes to train in advanced technical fields such as AI, machine learning, data analytics, and cyber security, and to provide certificates, will further enhance the endless possibilities of employment for the youths, said the social media post.

--IANS

rch/uk