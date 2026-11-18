New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The elimination of Lateef Bhat alias Mohammad Bhat, one of the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) most high-profile operatives in the Kashmir Valley, was the culmination of an eight-day precision operation driven by intelligence inputs and carried out by Indian security forces.

Security forces launched the operation based on Grade A actionable intelligence, which eventually led to the killing of Bhat and his accomplices.

The operation was initiated following a daring attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint in Kulgam, in which three personnel were injured.

While Bhat was killed on Wednesday during a joint security operation in the Zangulpora/Laru area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir, his associate Umar Nisar Dar was killed on November 16.

An official said that before the November 11 attack, Bhat had been involved in the killing of head constable Ashiq Hussain in July and two migrant workers during the same month.

The successive attacks had mounted pressure on security agencies and the government, with questions being raised over how such strikes were being carried out despite the heightened security arrangements across the Valley.

There was growing concern over the ability of terrorists to execute such attacks even in areas under tight security surveillance.

“Neutralising Bhat was crucial to avenge the attacks and ensure that public confidence in the security apparatus was not undermined,” the official said.

Following the November 11 attack, security agencies had analysed the surveillance footage from November 10 and 11. It was found that Bat and his associate Nisar Dar had conducted a reconnaissance across Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam ahead of the Kulgam attack.

The joint teams of the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) cordoned off several villages in Kulgam and then set up multi-layered checkpoints, while also conducting door-to-door searches.

Security forces combed orchards and questioned around 600 people to gather further intelligence about the overground worker (OGW) network that was providing support to Bhat. On Wednesday, Bhat was cornered inside a mosque in Kulgam, where he had taken shelter.

To prevent damage to the mosque and allow Bhat to surrender, senior security officers established contact with him through phone and video calls.

When the officers said, ‘We are with you,’ Bhat replied, ‘I want to meet Allah.’

After Bhat refused to surrender, an exchange of fire broke out, during which he was killed in retaliatory firing by the security forces.

Another official said the operation became increasingly challenging towards the end, as security forces had to ensure that communal harmony was not affected.

“The security agencies ensured that the mosque remained unharmed and prevented any local unrest or propaganda that could have been triggered by damage to the religious structure,” the official said.

An Intelligence Bureau official said Bhat had managed to evade security forces on several occasions. He had not only emerged as a major challenge for the security establishment but had also begun testing its capabilities.

Bhat was gradually emerging as a hero among certain sections, and security agencies were determined to prevent such a perception from gaining ground.

“Such elements cannot be allowed to remain at large for long, as they can become role models for potential recruits in the Valley,” the official said.

The Lashkar’s plans to build a fully local terror network in Kashmir hinged on Bhat’s continued presence and his ability to operate on the ground. His elimination in the operation is expected to deal a major setback to the outfit’s plans.

Bhat’s elimination has also brought the number of active local terrorists in South Kashmir down to zero, according to officials.

Pakistani terrorists infiltrating the Valley depend on local operatives for navigating the terrain, arranging shelter, and securing safe houses.

The end of the last known active local terrorist commander means that foreign operatives in South Kashmir lose their primary link when it comes to logistics and overground networks.

Bhat was also in the process of recruiting locals to rebuild the network for the LeT. The most recent recruitment he had made was that of 10-year-old Umar Nisar Dar.

With Bhat’s elimination, the problem of local commanders has come to an end for now. This would allow the security agencies to completely focus on the foreign terrorist and their handlers who are operating from Pakistan, an official said.

--IANS

vn/srk/skp