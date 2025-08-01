5th Test: Karun Nair's unbeaten half-century takes India to 204/6 at stumps

London, Aug 1 (IANS) On a tricky green pitch under overcast conditions, Karun Nair hit a fighting unbeaten 52 and took India to 204/6 in 64 overs at stumps on day one of the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against England at The Oval.

Two rain delays marred a major chunk of the day’s play, but Nair notched up his first half-century in Tests after 3149 days, laced with seven boundaries, which would make India a happier side. What would be really heartening for Nair is his making the most of his chance of coming into the playing eleven after being included in place of Shardul Thakur.

But India would also be rueing that no other batter could make a significant score on a seam and swing-friendly pitch. For England, who opted to bowl first, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue took two wickets each, while Chris Woakes had a scalp before leaving the field due to a left shoulder injury.

The final session proceedings began sedately after another rain delay of an hour and 16 minutes. Sudharsan controlled his cut shots so well to get a brace of boundaries off Jamie Overton. But Tongue came in to bowl jaffas exactly on the same off-stump line with precision to take out left-handed batters B Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja.

On the fourth ball of the 36th over, Tongue produced a wicket out of nowhere when his short of length ball angled in and nibbled away late to take Sudharsan's outside edge, and Jamie Smith completed a simple catch behind the stumps.

Four overs later, Tongue produced another jaffa when he got a short of length ball to hoop around and took the outside edge of Jadeja’s defence, which was easily caught by Smith. Nair had luck on his side when an inside edge off Woakes just went past stumps for four, while Dhruv Jurel used the pace of the all-rounder to clip through leg-side for another boundary, before the drinks break arrived.

After this, Jurel hit an upper cut off Overton for four, before being given out lbw to Atkinson after not offering a shot. He managed to overturn the call on review, as replays showed the ball missing off stump. But on the very next ball, Jurel played another cut, and this time Harry Brook took the catch to his right at second slip to dismiss him for 19.

Though England continued to keep things tight, Nair clipped Overton for four, while Washington Sundar glanced Atkinson for four off a no-ball. With Chris Woakes walking off the field after trying to stop a boundary off Nair's bat, which resulted in left shoulder damage, the right-handed batter eventually reached his half-century off 89 deliveries, which also brought up India’s 200, before stumps arrived.

Brief scores:

India 204/6 in 64 overs (Karun Nair 52 not out, B Sai Sudharsan 38; Gus Atkinson 2-31, Josh Tongue 2-47) against England

--IANS

nr/bsk/