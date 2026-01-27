January 27, 2026 9:52 PM हिंदी

4th T20I: Everybody has got a certain ‘X’ factor about them, says Morne Morkel

Visakhapatnam, Jan 27 (IANS) India bowling coach Morne Morkel has emphasized the depth, flexibility, and match-winning ability of the national team. He stated that clear communication and understanding of roles are key to the team's strategy as they prepare for major tournaments.

Speaking about the squad’s strength, Morkel stressed that selection is driven by conditions and balance rather than fixed roles. “With the 11 that we can pick on match day, we’ve got 11 match winners. Everybody has got a certain ‘X’ factor about them. They know that there’s no guarantee of being the 11. It’s about who’s suited best for the conditions and how we can help the team win at the end of the day,” he said.

Morkel expressed great appreciation for fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's talent, calling him "the best in the world."

“Jasprit is the best bowler in the world. But at the end of the day, everybody needs somebody to talk to. There’s always a lot of expectation on him to go and bowl that magical spell and win the game for us. Sometimes, that burden can take its toll,” Morkel explained.

Morkel highlighted that the bowlers need more than just technical advice to help them be successful; they also need to communicate frequently with experienced players.

“Having played the game and knowing a lot of the greats in the past that I played with, we all just need somebody to communicate with. I always check in with Bumrah to make sure he’s comfortable and if he agrees with the plans we’ve made,” he said.

Morkel used his own career as an example of how helpful it is to talk frequently with senior bowlers. “He’s like a Ferrari car. If you can get the engine, the oil, and all of that running well, the car will perform.”

Morkel recognised that a variety of approaches would give India an advantage on the field in important tournaments. “It’s a luxury that we have a handful of bowlers that can bowl in every situation,” he said. “Part of the thinking for us leading into the World Cup was to look at different sorts of combinations. We don’t want teams to have set plans against us.”

