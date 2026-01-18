January 18, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

30 Amrit Bharat Express trains operational, 9 new services added

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Thirty Amrit Bharat Express trains have been operational since December 2023, with nine new services added -- expanding nationwide coverage, according to the government.

New routes link the Northeast, eastern, central, western, and southern India, connecting border areas, major cities, and pilgrimage centres.

The Amrit Bharat Express represents a decisive step towards strengthening India’s long-distance rail network with a clear focus on inclusivity and scale, according to an official statement. Enhanced rail access supports employment mobility, tourism, trade, and access to education and healthcare across multiple regions.

According to the government, Amrit Bharat trains are fully non-AC, configured with 11 General Class coaches, 8 Sleeper Class coaches, 1 Pantry Car, and 2 Second Class–cum–Luggage–cum–Guard Vans with disabled-friendly compartments.

Designed and manufactured to meet the needs of the general public, these trains aim to deliver a modern, comfortable, and high-quality travel experience for passengers in the non-AC segment.

“With fares of approximately Rs 500 per 1,000 kilometres and proportionately lower pricing for short and medium-distance journeys, the service follows a simple and transparent fare structure with no dynamic pricing,” the government noted.

To bridge regions often separated by distance and opportunity, the Amrit Bharat Express supports travel for employment, education, and family needs. It is a part of India’s continued push to expand affordable long-distance connectivity across the country.

By combining affordability, extensive geographic reach, and passenger-oriented design, it supports mobility needs across regions that are critical for economic integration and social cohesion.

As the network continues to expand, the Amrit Bharat Express is positioned to play a lasting role in connecting people, regions, and opportunities across the country. The Amrit Bharat Express has emerged as a significant milestone for everyday travellers, said the statement.

—IANS

na/

