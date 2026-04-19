2nd WT20I: Didn’t bat well in last ten overs, need to think for next three games, says Harmanpreet

Durban, April 19 (IANS) After suffering an eight-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second T20I, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that the side didn’t bat well in the last ten overs of their innings and that a lot of thinking needs to happen for their approach in the last three matches.

A middle-order batting collapse led to India being bowled out for 147, despite Shafali Verma hitting 57 in her 100th T20I game. Then a poor bowling effort and sloppy time in fielding meant South Africa completed the chase with 17 balls to spare, thanks to half-centuries from skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus and take a 2-0 lead in the five-game series.

"I think with the bat, we were not able to contribute the way we wanted. In the last ten overs of the innings we did not bat well. We need to think about how we go about the next three matches. Powerplay, while bowling, is not going our way. Tough time. We as a team need to stay together," Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

She also felt better strike rotation could have arrested the mid-innings slide for India. "When you're not getting the shots, rotating strike is a key point. We were discussing... we can rotate strike and it can help us through that time. But it's a time when things didn't work. Shafali has been a great talent for us. Attacking batter. Hope she'll continue for us," she added.

Looking ahead to the third game in Johannesburg, Harmanpreet said, "New place, hopefully we'll go with a positive approach. The T20 format is like that: it's about staying together."

Laura, meanwhile praised her side’s discipline, particularly the death bowling which had been a point of concern previously. "Pretty good catching, one or two put down, but we took one or two good ones as well. After the start they had, restricting them was great. The area we struggled with last season (death bowling), bowlers identified bowling slower ones into the wicket was helping," she said

She also noted the team’s improved mental awareness when on field. "It's something we've talked a lot about. Being present on the cricket field. Little things showing on the field.

“Change of venue (for next two games), we'll have an assessment, see how it plays, great position to be in. But India, world champs in ODI cricket, they'll come back pretty hard. Switch off tomorrow and then be ready for the next one."

Player of the Match Chloe Tryon, who claimed 3-22 to trigger the Indian collapse, credited spin consultant, veteran men’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for her resurgence.

"Happy to play at home... I was happy I could help the team today. Well, it was good today, and I had a lot of fun, so I'm happy that I did this for him today. But he's been a big help for me. He's watched me, and all his knowledge has helped me," she said.

--IANS

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