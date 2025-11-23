2nd Test: Unlike Kolkata, this Guwahati wicket demands patience and consistent pressure, says Dale Steyn

Guwahati, Nov 22 (IANS) With South Africa reaching 247/6 at stumps on the first day of the second and final Test of the series against India on Saturday, former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn said the team will be a bit disappointed by losing two wickets towards the end of the day.

Having crossed 200 for the loss of four wickets in the final session, South Africa lost Wiaan Mulder (13) and Tony de Zorzi (28) in quick succession as the Indian bowlers fought back.

"I believe South Africa will be relatively pleased with their position, although they’ll be a bit disappointed about losing two wickets towards the end of the day. The new ball came into play, and India were able to break a key partnership of around 40 runs. Had South Africa lost three or four wickets instead, they would have been very happy. Unlike the Kolkata pitch, where wickets fell frequently, this Guwahati wicket demands patience and consistent pressure. India bowled with discipline, maintaining good lines and lengths. When opportunities arose, they capitalised well, supported by excellent catches from Rishabh Pant," JioStar expert Dale Steyn said on ‘Cricket Live’ coverage.

Steyn also highlighted the partnership between de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy, who came into the playing XI for this match and is batting on 25 not out at the end of Day One, and said the two batted responsibly as they added 45 runs for the fifth wicket.

"The partnership between de Zorzi and Muthusamy was very solid. I was a bit surprised to see Muthusamy promoted ahead of Verreynne, but the two batted responsibly and put together a strong stand of 45 runs off 83 balls. Tony de Zorzi might be a bit frustrated, especially taking the new ball late in the day when there was uncertainty about whether play would continue. Losing a wicket shortly afterward can be disheartening," said Steyn.

"Tony de Zorzi probably expected more swing from Siraj, so he may be annoyed at the shot that got him out. South Africa might have preferred to be five down, but that’s cricket — the batsmen at the crease now must seize the opportunity. Batting under such pressure is challenging, and sometimes bowling in the right areas makes the job easier," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav’s three‑wicket haul became the standout bowling effort on the opening day of the first‑ever Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, as a persistent India restricted South Africa to 247/6 in 81.5 overs before bad light forced an early end to the day's proceedings.

The left‑arm wrist-spinner returned figures of 3-48, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each as India got rewarded for their persistence by picking four wickets in the final session. On a good red soil batting pitch, all South African batters got good starts, but none went on to a half‑century.

