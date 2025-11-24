November 24, 2025 4:52 PM हिंदी

2nd Test: Jansen picks six as SA bowl India for 201, set to bat again with 288-run lead

Guwahati, Nov 24 (IANS) Left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen delivered a superb bowling performance to claim 6-48, as South Africa bowled India out for 201 in 83.5 overs to take a 288-run lead on day three of second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Jansen’s short-ball barrage, combined with relentless accuracy, broke India’s middle order and triggered a collapse to leave them at 122/7. India’s lower order offered brief resistance through Washington Sundar (48 off 92 balls) and Kuldeep Yadav (19 off 134 balls) sharing a 72-run stand.

But once Simon Harmer took out Sundar and the second new ball was taken, Jansen returned to wrap up a disappointing Indian batting innings. Despite holding a commanding lead, South Africa opted against enforcing the follow-on, with captain Temba Bavuma consulting the team management before deciding to bat and calling for the light roller to be used before starting their second innings.

Jansen’s all-round display - 93 with the bat and six wickets with the ball — has put South Africa in complete control of winning the game and series. The left-arm quick also became only the third left-arm fast-bowler to take a five-wicket haul in India after Zaheer Khan and Mitchell Johnson. On a surface offering little assistance, Jansen’s variation of length from a consistent line proved to be decisive.

With two left-handers at the crease and the second new ball still some time away, Sundar and Kuldeep began the final session by adding valuable runs against the off-spin bowling pair of Simon Harmer and Aiden Markram. With Sundar going solid and Kuldeep showing remarkable application, South Africa introduced centurion Senuran Muthusamy in the line-up, but without any success.

Just before the second new ball was taken, Harmer produced a decisive moment by deceiving Sundar with dip on a fuller delivery. Sundar pushed at it with hard hands and edged to first slip to depart for 46.

Jansen then sealed his five-wicket haul in the very first over of the second new ball. Kuldeep, after having declined a single to shield Jasprit Bumrah, was undone by steep bounce and edged to second slip, giving Markram his fifth catch of the innings.

India’s innings came to a close in dramatic fashion when Bumrah was undone by a nasty bouncer from Jansen and was caught by the keeper, giving the all-rounder his six-wicket haul and complete one of the finest all‑round performances by a visiting player in Tests in India.

Brief Scores: South Africa 489 in 151.1 overs (Senuran Muthusamy 109; Kuldeep Yadav 4-115) lead India 201 in 83.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 48; Marco Jansen 6-48, Simon Harmer 3-64) by 288 runs

--IANS

nr/ab

