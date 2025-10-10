October 10, 2025 4:23 PM हिंदी

2nd Test: Jaiswal, Sudharsan power India to 220/1 at Tea

2nd Test: Jaiswal slams seventh century, Sudharsan’s unbeaten 71 powers India to 220/1

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his seventh Test century and remained unbeaten on 111, while B Sai Sudharsan looked steady at not out on 71 as the duo led a commanding India to reach 220/1 in 58 overs at tea on day one of the second and final Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

It was a session where the West Indies appeared listless, as the left-handed duo of Jaiswal and Sudharsan stitched a commanding 162-run partnership after KL Rahul’s early dismissal, guiding the hosts into a position of great strength in the match.

Although the West Indies did not concede any extras, they continued to struggle for breakthroughs. Their pacers struggled to establish a consistent rhythm, with Warrican posing occasional questions, while Jaiswal and Sudharsan mostly dictated the pace in a session where 126 runs were scored in 30 overs.

The session started in a lively manner for India. Jaiswal cut Jaydon Seales; he aimed to score boundaries on the first two balls after lunch, then drove a half-volley through cover for four to reach his fifty off 82 balls. While Jaiswal continued to drive and cut with ease, Sudharsan used his quick hands well to flick, punch, drive, and sweep gracefully for boundaries.

On an overpitched delivery from Khary Pierre, Sudharsan scored his second Test fifty in 87 balls with a drive through mid-off for four. Jaiswal capitalised on loose balls from Anderson Philip to accumulate boundaries, and a flick from Pierre helped him reach his century, which he celebrated by removing his helmet, raising his bat, and sending a few flying kisses to mark a magnificent milestone.

The careful and systematic Sudharsan was on 58 when Justin Greaves offered him a false shot, only for Jomel Warrican to drop a simple catch at short mid-wicket. With both Jaiswal and Sudharsan appearing very confident, India will aim to quicken the pace in the final session and hope the latter scores his first Test century.

Brief Scores: India 220/1 in 58 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 111 not out, B Sai Sudharsan 71 not out; Jomel Warrican 1-41) against West Indies

--IANS

nr/vi

LATEST NEWS

It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host multiple sporting events, says Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host multiple sporting events, says Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

Hyderabad records 70 pc rise in residential property registrations in September

Hyderabad clocks 70 pc rise in residential property registrations in value terms in Sep

Govinda gifts wife Sunita Ahuja heavy gold necklace on Karwa Chauth, latter flaunts on social media

Govinda gifts wife Sunita Ahuja heavy gold necklace on Karwa Chauth, latter flaunts on social media

‘Garuda Kavach’: Varanasi school students develop life-saving helmet (Photo: IANS)

‘Garuda Kavach’: Varanasi school students develop life-saving helmet

BBL 15: Trent Copeland hails Ashwin’s full-season commitment to Sydney Thunder

BBL 15: Trent Copeland hails Ashwin’s full-season commitment to Sydney Thunder

Sensex, Nifty end higher for 2nd day; pharma, banking stocks lead rally

Sensex, Nifty end higher for 2nd day; pharma, banking stocks lead rally

IPL 2026 auction to be held in mid-December with Nov 15 likely retention deadline: Sources

IPL 2026 auction to be held in mid-December with Nov 15 likely retention deadline: Sources

Sachin-Jigar say ‘Thamma’ new track ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ speaks to the ‘heart’

Sachin-Jigar say ‘Thamma’ new track ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ speaks to the ‘heart’

Muttaqi's visit important step in advancing India-Afghanistan ties: EAM Jaishankar

Muttaqi's visit important step in advancing India-Afghanistan ties: EAM Jaishankar

Proud to showcase propulsion technology in UK Carrier Strike Group’s India tour: Rolls-Royce

Proud to showcase propulsion technology in UK Carrier Strike Group’s India tour: Rolls-Royce