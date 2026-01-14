2nd ODI: It becomes very difficult if you don’t pick wickets in middle overs, says Gill

Rajkot, Jan 14 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill admitted his side failed to capitalise in the middle overs during their seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the second ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, adding that things become very difficult if scalps don’t come in that phase of the game.

"We couldn't pick up any wickets in the middle overs. With five fielders in, if you don't keep taking wickets in the middle overs, it becomes very difficult, even if we had added 15-20 more runs. And if you don't pick up wickets in the middle overs, it's very difficult to stop a target," Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

On a two-paced pitch, India’s score of 284/7 was built around KL Rahul’s composed 112 not out off 92 balls, his eighth century in the format. But New Zealand completed the chase, thanks to Daryl Mitchell’s 131 not out.

Mitchell also shared a commanding 162-run stand off 152 balls for the third wicket with Will Young, who hit 87. "On these kinds of wickets, as soon as you have a partnership, the set batsman has to make it big because it's not easy for the batsman coming in to score freely.

“In the end, we did get a decent target on the board, and we bowled exceptionally well in the first 10 overs. And the kind of start that we got in the bowling, we were trying to squeeze them down, put them under pressure, but I think they batted really well in the middle overs," added Gill.

He also acknowledged that batting conditions eased as the game progressed. "In the first 10-15 overs that we bowled, the ball was doing a little bit. But I think after the 20-25 overs, the wicket may be settled in a little bit, but I think we could have been a little bit more brave while bowling in the middle overs. We could have taken a little bit more chances."

Fielding errors also hurt India’s chances, added Gill. "Even in the last match, we let down a couple of chances. It's one thing that we are always, especially with this team, we are always trying to get better at fielding. It's one aspect that we're always trying to get better at. And yes, if you don't take your chances, in this format, it always makes you lose," he concluded.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell praised his team for putting in a complete performance on the field to get a series-levelling win. “It is a complete performance from us, and I am proud of the team. We were very happy at the halfway point. We bowled very well. It was a typical Kiwi performance with the ball.

“We were ready to chase anything, really. They bowled really well, and the way the guys adapted and soaked up the pressure was great. Daryl and Young then took the game away from India.”

Asked about Mitchell’s plan to attack an off-colour Kuldeep Yadav, Bracewell said, “The batters read the conditions really well. We pride ourselves on being adaptable and taking the game head-on. He (Jayden Lennox) bowled really well. It's never easy to make your debut in India. He bowled the tough overs.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/