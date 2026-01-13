2nd ODI: India eye series clincher in Rajkot as New Zealand look to bounce back (Preview)

Rajkot, Jan 13 (IANS) Following a narrow four-wicket win in the series opener at Vadodara, India will now face New Zealand in Rajkot to try to clinch the series by taking an unbeatable lead in the three-match series. The two sides will lock horns at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, a typically batting-friendly surface, where the BlackCaps will aim to level the series while the hosts will aim to grab a 2-0 lead.

India's playing XI for the second ODI will witness at least one change after Washington Sundar was ruled out of the remainder of the series following an injury. The all-rounder was replaced by Ayush Badoni in the squad as the 26-year-old received his maiden ODI call-up. Captain Shubman Gill faces a typical ‘selection dilemma' after several fringe players stepped up under pressure.

The first match showed that although veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain crucial, the inclusion of relatively inexperienced players like Harshit Rana is changing the team's tactical approach. As the action shifts to Rajkot, the team management must decide whether to maintain the successful lineup or rotate bowlers to reduce their workload.

India clinched their eighth consecutive ODI win over New Zealand since 2023. At home venues, they have now secured eight straight ODI victories against New Zealand since 2017.

The ODI series opener also saw India successfully chase the second-highest target against New Zealand, behind the 316 runs achieved in Bengaluru in 2010.

New Zealand responded strongly in the first game. It appeared they were done for when Kohli and Iyer were dominating, and India looked poised to win easily with a comfortable margin. However, the BlackCaps demonstrated great resilience before India secured the victory. Rohit Sharma scored the first runs for India but was dismissed in the Power-play, while Gill had a slow start against the new ball but regained his rhythm after Kohli came in to support him.

India’s No. 3 entered with confidence, aggressively facing the bowlers and hitting boundaries, establishing a strong partnership of over 100 runs with the captain. Following Gill’s dismissal, Shreyas Iyer maintained the same aggressive approach, forming another steady partnership with Kohli and ensuring India stayed in command.

Then, Kyle Jamieson entered the scene and took three wickets in just seven balls to dismiss Kohli and Iyer, putting New Zealand right back into the game. With Washington injured, Rana was sent in before him, delivering a useful cameo that eased the pressure on wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul.

Even after Rana’s dismissal, a hobbling Washington walked out to the middle, and together he and Rahul guided India home with an over to spare. New Zealand threw everything they had at India and pushed them all the way, but in the end, they just lacked that extra bit of firepower in the crunch moments.

The Kiwis demonstrated resilience with both bat and ball. After a solid beginning, a mid-innings slump nearly derailed them, but Daryl Mitchell’s steadiness led them to a competitive score.

With the ball, they kept fighting and pushed the match until the second last over. India, on the other hand, will recognise they could have been more precise across all aspects of the game and will aim to improve in the second match on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, Jan 13, 1:30 PM IST

Where: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Ayush Badoni

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox

