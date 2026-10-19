October 19, 2026 5:21 PM हिंदी

2.76 million pieces of customers' information at Hollys leaked in cyber attack

2.76 million pieces of customers' information at Hollys leaked in cyber attack

Seoul, Oct 19 (IANS) Customer information held by local coffee chain Hollys has reportedly been leaked via hacking of its memberships programme, the franchise said on Monday, the latest in a string of cyberattacks targeting local companies.

A total of 2.76 million pieces of personal information, including the customers' dates of birth, phone numbers, addresses and emails, was stolen by the hackers sometime between September 3 and October 7, when the company detected unauthorised access to its system, according to a notice posted on the company's website.

"We understand that the leaked data consists of temporary data files provided for a past membership service overhaul, not the data from the currently active customer database," the notice read, adding the company is still investigating the exact scope of the incident.

"We sincerely apologize for causing customer concern from this incident. We will make our utmost efforts to protect customer data and minimize damage from the breach," it added.

The cybersecurity violation at Hollys follows back-to-back leaks of customer data at local financial firms early this month. Around 100,000 cases of leaked personal information are presumed to have taken place at 16 financial institutions in a recent series of hacking attacks as of Friday, according to financial regulators.

Hollys currently has around 530 outlets across the country and is owned by KG Group, a local conglomerate whose business ranges from steelmaking to car manufacturing and logistics services.

Last week, around 100,000 cases of leaked personal information, such as e-mails, names and phone numbers, are presumed to have happened at 16 financial institutions so far in a recent series of hackings, the financial regulator said.

Early this month, several financial firms, such as KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank and others, suffered back-to-back leaks of customer and other information in hackings.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said the affected institutions are examining whether there have been more data breaches. The FSC said bank account numbers, credit card numbers and other sensitive data were not leaked.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Ram Gopal Varma says Tiger Shroff firing incident appears driven by ‘vanity and pride’

Ram Gopal Varma says Tiger Shroff firing incident appears driven by ‘vanity and pride’

Kenya Ebola outbreak: India hands over second consignment of medical assistance

Kenya Ebola outbreak: India hands over second consignment of medical assistance

Soumya, Radha clinch gold and silver in the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday. Photo credit: PCI

Asian Para Games: Soumya, Radha clinch gold and silver; Rakshita Raju bags bronze

India's smartphone shipments fall 26 pc in Q3: Report

India's smartphone shipments fall 26 pc in Q3: Report

Urvashi Rautela calls firing incident involving Tiger Shroff ‘deeply disturbing’, seeks swift action

Urvashi Rautela calls firing incident involving Tiger Shroff ‘deeply disturbing’, seeks swift action

Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård's 'Wicker' to be out in India on October 30

Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård's 'Wicker' to be out in India on October 30

2.76 million pieces of customers' information at Hollys leaked in cyber attack

2.76 million pieces of customers' information at Hollys leaked in cyber attack

Pakistan's atrocities against Shia youths in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan warrants independent investigation (File image)

Pakistan's atrocities against Shia youths in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan warrants independent investigation

U23 World Wrestling C’ships: Rohit, Jaskaran and Chandermohan clinch bronze as India finish with six medals

U23 World Wrestling C’ships: Rohit, Jaskaran and Chandermohan clinch bronze as India finish with six medals

Shooter Mona Agarwal credits training, faith for winning gold with meet record in the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday. Photo credit: PCI

Asian Para Games: Shooter Mona Agarwal credits training, faith for winning gold with Games record