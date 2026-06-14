26-year-old Indian-origin man killed in knife attack in London; police launch probe

London, June 14 (IANS) A 26-year-old Indian-origin man has been killed in a knife attack in Southall, west London, the Metropolitan Police said, prompting a murder investigation and a fresh appeal for witnesses.

The victim has been identified as Gurbhej Singh, who was stabbed on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane. Police said on Saturday that Singh was attacked outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Wells Lane at around 00:30 hrs.

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers were called on Wednesday by the London Ambulance Service after reports of a stabbing in the area. Police and paramedics arrived at the scene, where two injured men were found.

Despite efforts by medical staff, Singh, who had suffered a knife wound, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

A second man, believed to be in his 30s, was also found injured at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police said seven men, aged between their early 20s and late 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Following further investigation, six of them were released with no further action, while one man has been granted bail and is due to return at a later date.

Investigators have urged members of the public to come forward with any information, including CCTV or mobile phone footage, as enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said, “Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh’s tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.”

Police continue to examine the sequence of events leading up to the stabbing, which took place shortly after midnight outside a shop in Southall. The motive behind the attack has not yet been established, and officers are working to identify all those involved.

The Metropolitan Police have reiterated their appeal for witnesses, stressing that even small pieces of information could assist the ongoing investigation into the fatal stabbing.

--IANS

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