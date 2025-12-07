December 07, 2025 10:30 AM हिंदी

23 killed in massive midnight blaze at popular Goa club

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) A devastating fire at a well-known nightlife venue in North Goa’s Arpora claimed at least 23 lives late Saturday, in one of the deadliest such incidents the coastal state has witnessed in recent years.

The blaze erupted around midnight at Birch by Romeo Lane, a club in the bustling Baga area that draws large crowds due to its proximity to one of Goa’s most frequented beaches.

According to police officials, the inferno is suspected to have been triggered by a cylinder explosion inside the premises.

The sudden blast is believed to have left little time for those inside, many of them staff members, to escape.

Fire tenders from multiple stations were immediately deployed, and firefighters battled the flames well into the early hours of Sunday. Rescue teams continued their efforts until dawn, sifting through debris in search of survivors and attempting to control residual hotspots.

Authorities confirmed that a significant number of the deceased were employees working at the club when the incident occurred. Senior officials, including the Director General of Police and teams from North Goa district, arrived at the site shortly after the fire was reported to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Posting on X, he wrote:“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss.”

“I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly,” he added.

The Chief Minister’s announcement of a formal inquiry has placed renewed attention on compliance with fire-safety regulations in Goa’s hospitality and nightlife sector.

Officials are expected to examine whether the club had adequate safety systems in place and whether emergency exits and protocols met mandated standards.

As investigators begin their probe, families of the victims await identification and further updates, while the tragedy has cast a pall over the state’s bustling tourism hubs.

--IANS

rs/

