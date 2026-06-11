June 11, 2026 3:07 AM हिंदी

21 Indians rescued, three still missing as India condemns attack on vessel off Oman coast

21 Indians rescued, three still missing as India condemns attack on vessel off Oman coast (File, representational image)

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) India on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman following which three Indian crew members are still reportedly missing.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

It added that the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Oman stated that it has learnt of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the local authorities. We shall update soon," it wrote on X.

On Monday, 24 Indian seafarers aboard MT Marivex, a Palau-flagged vessel MT Marivex, were rescued following a fire incident south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had expressed gratitude to the Omani government for their support in the rescue operation.

"The ship MT Marivex was disabled off the coast of Oman. We have learned that it is a Palau-flagged vessel. We also understand there was some exchange of communication between the ship and the US Navy before the incident. There were 24 crew members on board the ship, all of them being Indian nationals. All 24 have been rescued, and they are safe. Our Embassy for this purpose, for the evacuation and rescue purpose, contacted the Omani authorities who swung into action,” Jaiswal stated.

On Monday, India had deeply regretted the renewed attacks in West Asia, emphasising that the fresh developments are a matter of "utmost concern" to the international community.

"This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies. We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA stated.

--IANS

/as

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