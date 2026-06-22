2 S. Korean-operated vessels exit Strait of Hormuz following Iran deal

Seoul, June 22 (IANS) Two South Korean-operated vessels have exited the Strait of Hormuz following last week's ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran that reopened the strategic waterway, the maritime ministry said on Monday.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said the vessels are sailing normally after passing through the strait, but they have yet to completely leave the high-risk part of the passage.

No South Korean crew members are on board the vessels, and they are not bound for South Korea, the ministry said, declining to disclose further details due to safety concerns, reports Yonhap news agency.

Under the ceasefire agreement reached with Washington, Tehran has agreed to allow vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz without any fees for 60 days following the signing of the deal.

With the departure of the two vessels, the number of South Korean-linked ships remaining in the strait has fallen to 22.

The ministry said 135 South Korean sailors remain in the Persian Gulf, including 102 aboard South Korean-operated vessels and 33 serving on foreign-flagged ships.

The Seoul government has established a task force to identify country-specific cooperation needs across the Middle East to support South Korean companies' participation in post-conflict reconstruction efforts, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Monday.

"To facilitate South Korean companies' participation in reconstruction efforts in the Middle East and to develop broader economic cooperation with the region, the ministry established a dedicated task force and has actively identified country-specific cooperation needs through overseas missions," Cho said at a press briefing.

"Our responses to the crisis have reinforced the perception among Middle Eastern countries that South Korea is a reliable partner that stands by them in difficult times," he added.

Last week, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at ending their months-long war that would extend the countries' ceasefire for 60 days, during which negotiations will take place to address nuclear and other issues to reach a final peace deal.

—IANS

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