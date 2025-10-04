1st Test: I have time to prepare myself and I can pace my innings, says Jadeja

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (IANS) Ravindra Jadeja, who was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance in India’s thumping win over the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs, said the clarity in his batting role has ensured that he has enough time to prepare himself and pace his innings well.

Although Jadeja missed out on a five-wicket haul, he did have a memorable Test by scoring an unbeaten 104, his sixth century in the format, along with taking 4-54 in the second innings.

“I have been working hard with my batting. We had a two-month off, there was no Test cricket or ODIs. I was working on my fitness and I went to the Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, worked on my skills and fitness there.”

“I had been batting at number 8 and 9 a few years ago but now I got my place at 6. I have time to prepare myself and I can pace my innings. I don't need to hurry, I don't need to rush unnecessarily. I can go out there, take my time and just pace my innings,” he said at the conclusion of the game.

He also spoke about his enduring love for red soil pitches. “I always love playing on red soil pitches. It's fun because as a spinner you get more turn and bounce. So, always as a spinner you want that.”

“I think I was enjoying it and as I got to know that we are playing on a red soil, I thought it would be okay for batting and bowling as well. If the wicket is flat, you can score runs. If the ball is turning, then you can enjoy bowling on the red soil.”

Jadeja also acknowledged the team environment and his role as vice-captain. “Being a vice-captain you are always there as a team's special member and that honour always pleased me… I am always there and happy to do it.”

Asked about leading the spin attack, Jadeja was quick to correct it. “No, I am still not there… Ash was there. I am not the captain. Kuldeep has also played many games for India. Washi (Sundar) has also played many games… So everybody is working hard. Everyone is positive. That's good to see.”

Mohammed Siraj, who took three wickets in the second innings, was pleased with his contribution on a slow surface. “Feeling very happy, we did well with both bat and ball. The wicket was slow in the 2nd innings, it just wasn't coming onto the bat, felt like taking 5 wickets here.”

Siraj was surprised to learn it was his first second-innings haul in India. “I didn't know that… it's a special feeling. KL has been making runs since the England tour, Shubman has been good and so have the others.”

India lead the two-match series 1-0, with the second and final Test set to begin at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 10.

