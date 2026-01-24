January 24, 2026 7:30 PM हिंदी

1st full rake carrying 2,768 metric tonnes of rice reaches Anantnag: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The government on Saturday said that the first full rake of foodgrain, comprising 42 wagons carrying 2,768 metric tonnes of rice, reached Anantnag on January 22, marking a major milestone in freight transportation to the Kashmir Valley.

This also showcases the strength of all-weather rail connectivity to the region in a first-of-its-kind achievement. The rake was transported to the Anantnag goods shed by rail, following sustained coordination with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to reduce logistics costs.

According to Ministry of Railways, only mini rakes comprising 21 wagons carrying 1,384 metric tonnes of foodgrain were moved by rail.

However, this time, the full rake was successfully loaded from Sangrur rail terminal in Punjab on January 21 and transported to Anantnag within 24 hours.

Despite adverse weather conditions that had disrupted unloading activities a day earlier, the rake was successfully handled, providing a significant boost to the foodgrain supply chain and distribution network in the Valley, said the ministry.

The ministry further said that reduced reliance on heavy truck traffic along national highways will also contribute to environmental benefits and improved efficiency.

Building on the successful movement of apples, cement, fertiliser and now foodgrain, the rail-based logistics is supporting sustained economic activity, resilience and long-term supply chain stability in the region, it added.

The transition from mini rakes and road-based transportation to full-capacity railway wagons is expected to significantly reduce overall logistics and freight costs while ensuring faster and more reliable movement of essential commodities.

Moreover, it will help maintain adequate buffer stocks in the Valley, particularly during adverse weather conditions, and improve the availability of foodgrains for local households.

The government said that this also underlines the transformative impact of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), one of the most ambitious railway engineering projects in independent India.

--IANS

na/

