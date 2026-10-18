1,800 people arrested during protests: French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez

Paris, Oct 18 (IANS) French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Sunday that 1,800 people have been taken into custody during violent protests that caused widespread damage and looting, and investigations were being conducted to identify the perpetrators behind these acts.

Nunez said that there can be no justification for attacking enforcement forces, targeting institutions, degrading public buildings, breaking into prefectures or town halls, or looting businesses in France. He hailed the police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters who intervened during the protests.

"Manifesting is a fundamental right. Sowing disorder with violence and in a concerted manner is not. Attacking our law enforcement forces, targeting our institutions, degrading public buildings, breaking into prefectures or town halls, looting businesses: nothing can justify it. In the wake of this October 17 day, which in some cities continued very late, I warmly thank and offer my full support to the police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters who, across France, intervened under extreme conditions," Nunez posted on X.

"From midday onward - in Marseille from the morning - outrages were committed by several thousand far-left individuals determined to target our public buildings and confront our law enforcement forces. Later, they were joined by delinquents who looted and ransacked numerous businesses in several cities in France: Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Rennes, Strasbourg, Grenoble, Nice, Limoges, … and many others," he added.

The French minister said that over 500 police personnel, gendarmes and firefighters have been injured and several hundred merchants have faced material damage in the scenes of violence.

"For now, 1,800 people have been taken into custody, and as of today, investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators of these acts so that they may face justice," he posted on X.

"At this stage, more than 500 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters have been injured in these scenes of violence. This health toll is unfortunately only provisional. The material damage is considerable, notably for several hundred merchants. The Republic will yield nothing to those who seek to impose disorder and violence," he added.

The police prefect of the Haute-Vienne department said that the fire that devastated the town hall in Limoges during protests on Saturday had been brought under control. Maurice Barate said that a "wild horde" had "deliberately" set fire to the 143-year-old building, whose roof largely collapsed during protests, France 24 reported.

Violent clashes erupted between police and protesters in Paris and other parts of France on Saturday on the sidelines of the nationwide marches against rising inflation, with protesters setting fire to many places and looters breaking into dozens of shops to strip them bare. The unrest comes after weeks of student protests. Tens of thousands marched across the east and north of Paris in one major march on Saturday. Protesters shouted slogans like "Everyone hates the police" and "Macron, resign."

Protesters set fire to a tourist office in the city centre in Lyon and broke into town halls in the cities of Marseille and Lille, where they vandalised the premises before leaving, France 24 reported. Dozens of shops were looted, including many in Marseille. Over 300 protesters tried to move up towards Paris's Champs-Elysees, which has several flagship luxury stores. Protesters shouted "all cops are bastards" as police fired tear gas, blocking the way of protesters.

--IANS

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