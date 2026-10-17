17 dead, 25 injured in Kolkata Puja pandal stampede; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia relief

Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin community Durga Puja pandal on Muktarambabu Street in North Kolkata on Saturday, in which 17 people were killed, and 25 people were seriously injured.

PM Modi on X said that the stampede in Kolkata is saddening, and also offered condolences to the bereaved families.

“Wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” the Prime Minister said.

He further added that the West Bengal government is providing all possible help to the affected families.

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the deaths, saying that the news of the deaths of people is extremely heartbreaking.

“I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured,” the President said.

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan said that he is deeply anguished by the tragic stampede.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” VP Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed all his Durga Puja-related engagements on Sunday, and asserted that he is in touch with the Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about the incident.

“I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured,” HM Shah wrote on X.

“I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly,” the Home Minister said.

West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi also issued a statement condoling the mishap.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured,” the statement from the Governor’s office read.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also prayed for the departed souls, saying, “I pray to God that the departed souls attain a place at His divine feet and that the bereaved families are granted the strength to endure this boundless sorrow. I also pray to Maa Durga for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it is extremely painful that such darkness has descended upon the lives of many families during the time of festivities.

“My condolences are with those families who have lost their loved ones. May God grant a place to the departed souls at His sacred feet and bestow swift recovery upon the injured,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life caused by the stampede,

“Relief and rescue efforts are underway to ensure timely assistance to all those affected,” he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also appealed to all Congress leaders and workers to extend every possible assistance to those affected during this difficult hour.

--IANS

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