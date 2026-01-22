15 Maoists including Anal Da with Rs 1 cr bounty killed in encounter in Jharkhand’s Saranda Forest (Lead)

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 22 (IANS) At least 15 Maoists, including top leader Patiram Manjhi alias Anal Da, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore, were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in the Saranda forest area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, officials said.

Jharkhand Police's IG, Operations, Michaelraj S., confirmed the death of Anal Da along with several other Maoists. He said a massive search operation is still underway in the area.

Anal Da, a native of Giridih district, had been associated with the Maoist movement for over two decades and was considered one of its key strategists.

His influence reportedly extended across Giridih, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Seraikela-Kharsawan, and West Singhbhum districts. He played a crucial role in strengthening the Maoist presence in the Saranda and Kolhan regions.

Dozens of serious criminal cases were registered against him, including attacks on security forces, IED blasts, extortion, and threats to contractors.

According to police, the encounter began near Kumbhdih village under the Chotanagra police station limits early Thursday morning when security forces launched a joint operation based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists. The Maoists, who were lying in ambush, opened indiscriminate fire on the forces.

Security personnel retaliated and strategically surrounded the Maoists. After several hours of intense exchange of fire, the forces gained the upper hand.

Kolhan division DIG Anuranjan Kispotta said the operation is ongoing and detailed information will be shared after its conclusion.

Michaelraj S. said Maoists have suffered heavy losses in the encounter, and several bodies, along with sophisticated weapons, ammunition, and daily-use items, have been recovered from the site. The entire area has been cordoned off, additional forces deployed, and senior police and security officials are monitoring the operation on the ground.

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh had recently held a high-level review meeting in Chaibasa to chalk out strategies for decisive action against Maoists. Following the meeting, security forces from Jharkhand and Odisha were deployed in large numbers in the Saranda region.

The Saranda forest has long been a Maoist stronghold. Anti-Maoist operations have intensified in recent months across the Chaibasa, Kolhan, and Porahat regions. In June 2025, four Maoists were killed in encounters in the Tonto and Goilkera areas.

This is being seen as the first major anti-Maoist operation of 2026 and a significant success for the security forces.

