'12 Years Of Saksham Middle Class': PM Modi shares glimpse of how ‘ease of living’ is being enhanced

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it is the NDA government's privilege to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of India's middle class, highlighting the Centre's efforts to improve the quality of life of ordinary citizens over the past decade.

Taking to the social media platform X with the hashtag #12YearsOfSakshamMiddleClass, PM Modi said, "A Government for the middle class. It is the NDA Government’s privilege to be working towards fulfilling the aspirations of our middle class. They have contributed to nation-building in countless ways."

He further stated that governance over the last decade has increasingly focused on enhancing the quality of life of citizens.

"Over the last decade, governance has increasingly focused on improving the quality of life of ordinary citizens. Our efforts are about easier access to opportunities, better infrastructure, improved public services, affordable healthcare, quality education, cleaner cities and reduced burdens in everyday life," he said.

Prime Minister Modi, reposting a thread shared by 'MyGovIndia', also shared a glimpse of how the government's initiatives have enhanced the "Ease of Living" for the middle class.

Highlighting the transformation in the lives of middle-class families, MyGovIndia stated that under PM Modi's leadership, India’s middle class has witnessed a significant rise in living standards.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India’s middle class has seen a strong rise in living standards over the past 12 years, supported by better infrastructure, improved connectivity, tax relief public services. From smoother transport to stronger digital access, everyday life has become more efficient and opportunity-rich for millions of families across the nation," MyGovIndia added.

On Internet connectivity, MyGovIndia noted that digital access has expanded significantly across both rural and urban India. "Connectivity has reached unprecedented levels with internet penetration expanding across rural and urban India. With over 103 crore connections and drastically reduced data costs, citizens now enjoy seamless access to education, digital payments, and entertainment at minimal cost," it added.

The post also highlighted improvements in railway infrastructure, stating that rail travel has become faster and more comfortable with the expansion of Vande Bharat services.

"Rail travel has become faster and more comfortable with the expansion of Vande Bharat services. With 164 operational trains and over 9 crore passengers already served, travel time has reduced significantly across key routes. New services like sleeper variants are further improving long-distance travel convenience for millions of India," MyGovIndia added.

Referring to urban transportation, MyGovIndia said metro rail expansion across major cities has significantly improved urban mobility.

"Urban mobility has improved with rapid metro expansion across major Indian cities. The growing network is reducing traffic congestion, improving travel reliability, and enabling faster movement for millions of working professionals and students every day," MyGovIndia added.

On road infrastructure, the post stated that India's highways and toll systems have undergone substantial modernisation.

"India’s road infrastructure has become more efficient with improved highways and streamlined toll systems, significantly reducing travel delays. This has boosted logistics performance and made intercity travel smoother and more predictable for commuters and businesses alike," MyGovIndia added.

The government platform also highlighted the expansion of regional air connectivity under various initiatives.

"Regional air connectivity has brought smaller cities into the national aviation map. With a rapidly growing number of routes and airports, air travel is now enabling faster movement of people, goods, and opportunities across India," it added.

On tax reforms, "Tax reforms have significantly benefited salaried individuals, increasing the tax-free income limit from Rs 2 lakh in 2014 to Rs 12.75 lakh in 2026. A higher standard deduction has further improved household savings, strengthening financial stability for middle-class families across India," it added.

The post further highlighted the digital transformation of public service delivery through platforms such as Common Service Centres (CSCs) and UMANG.

"Government services have become faster and more accessible through platforms like Common Service Centres and UMANG, serving millions of users across India. Citizens can now access over 800 services digitally, improving transparency, convenience and efficiency in public service delivery," it added.

It also underscored the role of innovative mobility solutions, including Bharat Taxi and women-focused transport initiatives.

"New mobility solutions like Bharat Taxi and women-focused transport initiatives are reshaping urban travel. These platforms are empowering drivers, improving safety, and making daily commuting more reliable, inclusive, and efficient across cities," MyGovIndia added.

--IANS

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