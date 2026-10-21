105 US lawmakers seek FBI probe into Illinois Hindu temple attack

Washington, Oct 21 (IANS) As many as 105 US lawmakers have urged the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate an alleged attempt to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois as a possible federal hate crime, warning of growing threats against Indian-Americans and other South Asian communities.

The bipartisan congressional appeal was led by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was worshipping with his family at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora when the alleged attack was attempted on October 11.

In a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday, the lawmakers called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident, including whether racial and religious hatred motivated the suspect and whether others helped plan or encourage the alleged attack.

The signatories include all Indian-American members of Congress, the entire Illinois House Democratic delegation and Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, Andy Kim and Chris Van Hollen.

According to prosecutors, 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, Illinois, drove to the temple intending to carry out a shooting but fled after his rifle malfunctioned.

Authorities said he was arrested later that day after a coworker alerted police to his alleged plans to return.

Prosecutors allege that Paporakis, who identified himself as a neo-Nazi, had prepared an eight-page white supremacist manifesto describing violence against people of Indian descent at a Hindu place of worship.

Investigators recovered a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armour and white supremacist imagery, according to the congressional letter.

The suspect has been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of weapons. The allegations have not been established in court.

"The alleged combination of targeted racial hatred, a religious setting, and preparations for mass violence demands a comprehensive federal response," the lawmakers wrote.

They acknowledged the FBI's reported assistance to local investigators. The letter also raised concerns about increasing online hostility towards Indians, Hindus, Sikhs and other South Asian communities.

Citing a September 2026 study by the Center for the Study of Organized Hate, the lawmakers said more than 542,000 anti-South Asian hateful posts appeared on X between January 2025 and June 2026.

The study found that the monthly volume of such posts rose approximately 240 per cent between January 2024 and June 2026.

A separate Carnegie Endowment survey found that 48 per cent of Indian-American respondents had encountered racist online posts targeting their community frequently since the beginning of 2025.

The lawmakers also criticised social media messaging by federal agencies that they said risked reinforcing racial and religious stereotypes.

They cited a September Department of Homeland Security post depicting a Sikh man with the message, "Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive Mr. Singh."

The post was subsequently removed following criticism, while DHS maintained that it referred to a particular individual accused in a fatal traffic accident.

The lawmakers also referred to a Department of Education post following complaints about South Asian spectators at a University of Texas football game.

"We believe such messaging risks lending governmental legitimacy to racial and religious stereotyping," the letter said.

The lawmakers asked the FBI to explain whether investigators were examining online communications linked to the alleged Aurora plot, including possible assistance from other individuals.

They also sought information about the agency's capacity to identify credible threats, share intelligence with local authorities and protect potentially targeted places of worship.

The letter requested a written response by October 29, including details of whether the investigation was examining both racial and religious bias.

"No one should fear being targeted because of their ancestry, appearance, or faith, and no congregation should have to wonder whether gathering for worship will make its members targets of mass violence," the lawmakers wrote.

Indian-Americans are among the largest Asian-origin communities in the United States, with significant populations in Illinois and other states. Hindu temples, Sikh gurdwaras and other religious institutions serve as important centres of community and cultural life.

--IANS

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