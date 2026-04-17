Vikram plays a cook in Anand Shankar's explosive action thriller #Chiyaan63!

Chennai, April 17 (IANS) It's official! Popular star Vikram's next film, tentatively being referred to as #Chiyaan63, will be directed by well known filmmaker Anand Shankar, its makers announced on Friday.

The makers made this announcement on the occasion of Vikram's birthday on Friday.

The film is to be produced by one of Tamil cinema's most reputed production houses, Sathya Jyothi Films.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the announcement, Sathya Jyothi Films said, "What starts as a FLAME ends in a BLAZE! #Chiyaan63 FIRST FLAME out now. Wishing the one and only #ChiyaanVikram a very happy birthday! #CookingStartsNow #Chiyaan63FirstFlame @SathyaJyothi @chiyaan @anandshank @Music_Santhosh @RDRajasekar @arjun1on @saisiddharth_ @PoornimaRamasw1 @shankaruppusamy @gopiprasannaa @aimsathishpro @teamaimpr @proyuvraaj."

The makers also released a 'First Flame' video of the film, which showed that Vikram plays a cook in the film.

The video opens with a voiceover. One person asks another, "Who is the person inside?" To this, another voice replies, "Just a cook. But don't take him lightly. He's dangerous." To this, the other person says, "We are here now. We will take care of things."

The visuals then begin to appear. We see a room that has all its doors locked. The assailants try to gain entry into the structure but the doors don't give in.

The voice that said, "Don't take the cook lightly", says, "We have such a big team here but he's not even breaking a sweat." The assailants then hurl a lighted explosive into the room through a window. Vikram is seen seated on a big utensil and lighting a smoke casually, even as explosives hurled inside the room land right next to him.

The film's story has been written by director Anand Shankar himself and is to be produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

The film will have music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by R D Rajasekar. Production Design for the film is by Rajeevan while dialogues are by Shan Karuppusamy.

The film will have editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta and art direction by Surya Rajeevan. Costumes for the film are by Poornima Ramaswamy.

It may be recalled that IANS had reported in March this year that Anand Shankar would be directing actor Vikram's next film.

One of India's finest actors, Vikram, fondly called 'Chiyaan' Vikram by his fans, had in February this year announced that he was to do four films with directors that he deeply admired.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, Vikram had said, "Sometimes silence is preparation. I spent this year waiting for stories that moved me. Grateful to now begin four films, each very different, with directors I deeply admire. I can’t wait to share these journeys with you. Anban, Chiyaan!"

Sources close to the actor had then confirmed to IANS that one of the four films that Vikram was referring to would be with director Anand Shankar.

--IANS

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