Vignesh Raja on Dhanush’s ‘Kara’: 'The story was originally set in Vellore but I adapted it to Ramanathapuram'

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Director Vignesh Raja, whose eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Kara' features Dhanush in the lead, has now disclosed that the story of the film was originally set in Vellore but that he adapted it to Ramanathapuram.

Vignesh Raja revealed that the film subtly explores political themes, though not in a conventional mainstream format.

“The story is originally set in Vellore, but I adapted it to Ramanathapuram. Since the regional dialects of Ramanathapuram and Madurai are quite similar, we opted for a generalized ‘down south’ slang for authenticity,” he explained.

Discussing the filmmaking process, Vignesh Raja said, “While I usually rely on storyboarding, the emotional depth in this film required a more organic approach. When you let Dhanush perform freely, he brings unexpected magic to the screen. Being a director himself, he contributed several ideas and encouraged me to use what suited the film best.”

Highlighting the importance of characters, he said, “Mamitha Baiju’s role is crucial as she acts as a driving force in the protagonist’s journey. The film features several senior actors, and rather than directing them extensively, we focused on their looks and character detailing to help them internalize their roles.”

He described Kara as an unpredictable thriller, adding that audiences will find it hard to guess what happens next.

Vignesh also shared that casting Suraj Venjaramoodu was a process. “Initially, many actors felt the role lacked weight. After we enhanced the character, it evolved into a powerful role. Suraj immediately understood the depth and agreed to be part of the film.”

He clarified that while 'Kara' includes action, it avoids excessive violence and stays true to the story’s requirements. The film has completed censor formalities and is ready for release.

For the unaware, Kara is a gripping crime thriller featuring an ensemble cast that includes Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, K. S. Ravikumar, and Karunas. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film is produced by Vels Film International and is slated for a grand theatrical release worldwide on April 30 this year.

--IANS

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