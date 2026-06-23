TG20 Season 1: Anvith, Ganesh power Hyderabad e-Champions to first win after Ajay Dev Goud's four-fer

Hyderabad, June 23 (IANS) Hyderabad e-Champions kicked off their campaign with a comprehensive 7-wicket victory against Palamuru Strikers in Match 4 of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s TG20 Season 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Ajay Dev Goud spearheaded the bowling attack for the e-Champions with figures of 4/21 to bundle out Strikers for 141 in 19.4 overs. In the run chase, half-centuries from Anvith Reddy (53 off 42) and Ganesh Gadugu (50 off 30) guided their team home to help them register their first win of the season.

The strikers got off the blocks quickly with Vignesh Reddy at his attacking best, taking down Kappaganti Sriniketh for 21 runs in the third over to set a strong platform for his side. However, Yashveer Goud put a halt to the proceedings after cleaning up Chaitanya Reddy (5 off 7) in the fourth over.

With Vignesh (30 off 17) succumbing to Pranav Varma in the following over, the Strikers lost momentum, amassing 50/2 in the first six overs. Pragnay Reddy (9 off 12) fell soon after in the ninth over, with Ganesh taking a brilliant catch off Ajay’s bowling.

Rohit Rayudu added some impetus to the innings with a quickfire 35 off 22 before Sriniketh sent him back to the dugout in the twelfth over. Apart from Pratheek Pawar’s 22-ball 30, Strikers weren’t able to regain their early momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Ajay was the pick of the bowlers, bagging figures 4/21 - the first four-wicket haul of the tournament - with his clever variations, while crafty spinners Yashveer (2/15) and Pranav (2/25) scalped a couple of wickets each. E-Champions lost their last five wickets for a mere 20 runs, bundling out for 141 in 19.4 overs.

It was a tricky start to the chase for the e-Champions as Rishab Baslas delivered a wicket-maiden in the second over, dismissing Sai Vikas Reddy (1 off 4). Captain Abhirath Reddy led the counterpunch, hammering 24 runs in the third over. He scored a blistering 13-ball 35, which included 5 fours and a couple of sixes before holing out to Rishab.

Ravi Kiran also got the better of Yashveer in the fifth over, keeping the e-Champions in check at 55/3 at the end of the powerplay. With their side in a spot of bother, Anvith and Ganesh then consolidated the run chase, keeping the scoreboard ticking to ensure the required run rate remained in control before finishing the game in a flurry.

They finished the job for their side rather comprehensively in the end, stitching together an unbeaten 92-run stand off 60 balls. Both batters took their time before unleashing a range of strokes, registering half-centuries with Anvith scoring 53 off 42, while Ganesh scored 50 off 30 to guide their side home to a commanding seven-wicket win in their opening clash.

Brief scores:

Palamuru Strikers 141 all out in 19.4 overs (Rohit Rayudu 35, Vignesh Reddy 30, Ajay Dev Goud 4/21) lost to Hyderabad e-Champions 147/3 in 20 overs (Anvith Reddy 53*, Ganesh Gadugu 50*, Rishab Baslas 2/17) by 7 wickets.

--IANS

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