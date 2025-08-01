Swiss international Ndoye joins Nottingham Forest

London, Aug 1 (IANS) English Premier League side Nottingham Forest have signed Switzerland international winger Dan Ndoye from Serie A outfit Bologna in a deal valued at around 35 million pounds (46.2 million U.S. dollars). Ndoye has committed to a five-year contract with Nottingham Forest, stepping in to fill the void left by Anthony Elanga's transfer to Newcastle United earlier this summer.

The winger joins Forest after an impressive season with Bologna, where he contributed six assists and scored nine goals. Notably, his crucial goal in the Coppa Italia final secured Bologna's first major trophy in over 50 years, reports Xinhua.

"I am really happy to have signed for the club," said Ndoye on the Forest website, and he said he was inspired to join the club, which will play in the Europa League next season after an impressive seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

"It is a really exciting time at Forest, and I knew straight away that I wanted to be a part of the project. It's a really ambitious team with a fantastic history, and I can't wait to get started," he added.

The 24-year-old also played in all of the Italian side’s eight Champions League matches, featuring in 41 games across the season, scoring nine times. His impressive record last season was not just as a goal scorer, but as a creative playmaker. Ndoye registered 6 assists, and his impressive ball-carrying stats were bettered by only five players in Serie A in 2024/25.

Known for his creativity, direct playing style, versatility, and speed, Ndoye arrives on Trentside with significant experience for a player of his age. Born in Nyon, Switzerland, Ndoye joined the Lausanne-Sport academy at an early age, working his way up through the academy before making his professional debut as an 18-year-old.

After spending time in France with Nice, Ndoye made a permanent switch back to his home country when he signed for Basel in February 2022 following a successful loan spell with the 20-time Swiss champions.

His form for Basel caught the attention of Bologna, where he has spent the last two seasons.

Having made his international debut in 2022, Ndoye has gone on to make 22 caps for his country, including five at Euro 2024, where he started every game in Switzerland’s route to the quarter-final, scoring a crucial group stage goal against Germany.

--IANS

bsk/