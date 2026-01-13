Suniel Shetty wells up speaking about Ahaan, says ‘Border 2’ se ‘badiya film nahi mil sakti’

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actor and a proud father Suniel Shetty had tears rolling down his cheek as he got emotional while speaking about his son Ahan Shetty’s journey in the film industry, saying that he did face a setback post his maiden film “Tadap” in 2021 and that Border 2 is the best possible film his son could have received as his second project.

It was on Monday, when Suniel joined his son Ahan at the launch of the revamped version of the song “Jaate Hue Lamhon”, which originally featured in the 1997 film “Border” starring the veteran actor.

A visibly emotional Suniel said about his son: “It is his second film aur itni badi film milna… Bahut hi responsible film hai. When Ahan was doing the film, maine tabhi unse kaha tha ke ‘Ahan, it is not just uniform. Remember this...”

He added, “If the country is known for its progress, it is also known for courage and the courage these officers give us. And the only thing I told him was whatever you do, do it with your heart….Getting such a big film is huge. From a father’s point of view, indebted.

Suniel said that Ahan went through a brief lull after his debut film and, contrary to the perception that star kids have it easy, faced a challenging phase professionally.

“After his first film, there was a little break. You know, there’s always turmoil in our lives. Sab bolte hain ke Suniel Shetty ka beta hai kaam toh bahut hi milta hai…. But somewhere or the other, there’s a lot that Ahan went through in life.”

Suniel concluded: “But I am happy that he got Border 2 as his second film. Usse badiya film nahi mil sakti. And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us.”

“Border 2”, which, as per Varun Dhawan, is based on the 1971 war and some true events, is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

The film is slated to release on January 23.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

