Shekhar Sumar remembers his late mother: 'Life has never been the same again'

Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) Shekhar Suman used social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, who admittedly was the only one the 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' actor was scared of.

Sharing a throwback photo with her mommy dear, Suman revealed that his mother was a well-educated woman, who loved and cared for everyone around her.

"My mother was a very literate and learned woman. she was MA in philosophy (hons)she was reticent and spoke only when spoken to. She was extremely kind-hearted and compassionate and looked after every one in the family and was never partial towards anyone though i was the only son amongst three sisters. Though i must confess if i was ever scared of anyone, it was my mother, as she was a strict disciplinarian and well -principled (sic)", he wrote.

Suman shared that after the demise of his father, he brought her mother to Bombay to live with them.

He added, "Ma was a kidney transplant patient and needed constant care and monitoring and after my father, who was a great surgeon and a professor of surgery in Patna, passed away in the year 2010 due to Parkinson's disease, l decided to bring her to Bombay. But she flatly refused as she thought, she would become a burden on me. But when her condition worsened, i got her from Patna to live with me in 2015 much against her wishes, as she was a very self-respecting and a dignified lady. Also very stubborn."

Recalling the blessed time he got to spend with his mom, Suman shared, "Those were the best years of my life.I'm so blessed that God gave me the oppurtunity to look after her. i slowed down on my work and spent quality time with her.cooking for her and indulging in endless discussions and conversations with her about every thing under the sun was such an interminable joy."

"All of us in the family didn't just love her,we worshipped her.she was a colossal and an exemplary figure.And a perfect woman.And the most beautiful mother in the entire universe. We lost her on the 17th june,2022." he added.

Expressing his longing for his late mother, Suman concluded the post saying, "Life has never been the same again.I love you ma and miss you.

i pray that you come back as my mother in every birth.Charan-sparsh."

--IANS

pm/