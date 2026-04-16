Samyuktha pens note of gratitude to 'The Black Gold' team; says 'My heart is full'

Hyderabad, April 16 (IANS) Actress Samyuktha, who plays the lead in director Yogesh KMC's pan-Indian action drama 'The Black Gold', has now penned a note of gratitude to her film's team.

The actress, who took to Instagram to share the note of gratitude, said, "Two days back we wrapped a schedule of #BlackGold — and my heart is full. Cinema is never a one-person journey. It’s the coming together of countless hands, hearts, and intentions across every department, all moving in the same direction. What we’ve created here is a reflection of that collective spirit, and I’m deeply, deeply grateful."

She went on to tell her director Yogesh, "@filmsyogi Sir — thank you for everything. Your belief and guidance mean more than words can hold. Mancherial tested us in every way possible. The sun was relentless, with temperatures soaring between 40–45°C, but so was this team. Through the heat, the exhaustion, and everything in between, you showed up—with strength, with passion, with purpose. That kind of resilience is rare, and I’m so proud to have been a part of it. To every single member of the crew — thank you for making the impossible feel possible."

Samyuktha also thanked her person team for standing by her. "To my personal team — you are my quiet strength. Every time I shoot in such extreme conditions, my body feels it — the dehydration, the sunburn, the fatigue. But what carries me through is you. Your presence, your care, your unwavering support. That’s what keeps me going. Always. @__pardhu__ — truly godsent. The way you held everything together… “thank you” feels far too small. A special thank you to @niharika_3004 for holding the fort so effortlessly from Hyderabad — your support never goes unnoticed."

She concluded the post saying, "And somehow, I’m walking away from this schedule with the same energy I left Hyderabad with — if not more. Maybe even lighter, happier. There’s something beautiful about being surrounded by the right people at the right time. And as I write this, I’m at Tirupati… with nothing but gratitude in my heart. For the strength, for the people, and for the blessings that arrived exactly when I needed them the most."

It may be recalled that the film's producer Razesh Danda had disclosed earlier that they were considering releasing the film in June or July this year.

During an interview to a media entity, producer Razesh Danda had said, "This is a story between a police officer holding a gun and a villain who only uses a gun. We are shooting for this film on a massive scale. This will be a very new role for Samyukta garu. We are planning to release the film in June or July."

Tipped to be a powerful commercial action entertainer, 'The Black Gold' presents Samyuktha in a striking femme-fatale cop avatar, showcasing her in a bold, fierce, and never-seen-before role.

Alongside Samyuktha, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Manish Wadhwa, Ramki, Ravindra Vijay, Adukalam Naren, BVS Ravi, Krishna Chaitanya, and Chandrika Ravi.

Music for the film is being composed by Sam CS, and the movie will have two special songs. 'The Black Gold' is steadily shaping up as one of the most anticipated pan-Indian releases of 2026.

The makers are planning a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

--IANS

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