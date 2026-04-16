'Rara Dheevara' from Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Swayambhu' released

Hyderabad, April 16 (IANS) The makers of director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly awaited pan Indian period film 'Swayambhu' on Thursday released the single 'Rara Dheevara' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Crafted on an epic scale, the track brings together powerful storytelling, high-voltage composition, and striking visuals to deliver a truly unforgettable experience.

Composed by blockbuster hitmaker Ravi Basrur, 'Rara Dheevara' is a commanding blend of devotion and intensity, set against the backdrop of the sacred Vaikunta Ekadasi. Powered by the electrifying vocals of Santhosh Venky and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, the track seamlessly transitions from spiritual fervour to a high-energy celebration of the hero’s rise.

Featuring the charismatic Nikhil Siddhartha and Nabha Natesh, and directed by the visionary Bharat Krishnamachari, 'Rara Dheevara' unfolds on an epic scale with over 500 dancers, seamlessly blending vibrant festive visuals with the protagonist’s transformation into a fierce warrior. The track carries Basrur’s signature larger-than-life sound, elevating the scale and ambition of Swayambhu.

The song has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, reaching audiences across the country.

Ravi Basrur, the music director of 'Swayambhu', said, “With this track, we wanted to bring back that grand, powerful sound that elevates both the character and the story. 'Rara Dheevara' is designed to make you feel the energy, the devotion, and the strength all at once.”

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha said, “Rara Dheevara reflects the essence of my character and everything he stands for. The scale, the energy, and the emotion that went into this song are truly special, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Junglee Music CEO Mandar Thakur said, “Rara Dheevara is a grand, phenomenal track built for a massive cinematic experience. We are excited to bring this to audiences across languages.”

For the unaware, 'Swayambhu', which is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year, will feature Telugu star Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead along with actresses Nabha Natesh and Samyuktha. It is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios and presented by Tagore Madhu.

Rooted in India’s cultural heritage, 'Swayambhu' will delve into untold chapters of the past - stories that extend far beyond traditional tales of kings and wars. At its heart lies the saga of a formidable warrior whose valour shaped an era.

--IANS

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