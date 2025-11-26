November 26, 2025 1:39 AM हिंदी

Rahul Rawail remembers his last meeting with Dharmendra 8 months ago

Rahul Rawail remembers his last meeting with Dharmendra 8 months ago

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Director Rahul Rawail, who attended the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, spoke about the late actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday.

The director hosted a special session in remembrance of the late actor at IFFI. After the session, he spoke with IANS, as he said, “I am blessed that I knew him, and that somebody's hand was on me. I couldn’t meet him because I did not want to disturb him at that time. It was a time when the family got to be close to him”.

He further mentioned, “So it may not be right. I could sit here all night and talk to you about it. I met Dharamji about 8 months back. I had gone to his farm just to say, ‘Hello’ to him. That's it. And very hospitable. So I have some great memories. At the moment also, I don't know how I am going to react to this. Because he was very, very close”.

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Bullet-riddled body of Trinamool worker found in mango orchard in Bengal's Malda

Bullet-riddled body of Trinamool worker found in mango orchard in Bengal's Malda

Bihar govt asks Tej Pratap Yadav to vacate Strand Road Bungalow

Bihar govt asks Tej Pratap Yadav to vacate Strand Road Bungalow

Trump administration targets six lawmakers over ‘illegal orders’ video

Trump administration targets six lawmakers over ‘illegal orders’ video

India condemns arbitrary detention of citizen in China, reaffirms sovereignty over Arunachal

India condemns arbitrary detention of citizen in China, reaffirms sovereignty over Arunachal

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s gentle gesture wins hearts in Navsari

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s gentle gesture wins hearts in Navsari

Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan extend support to the grieving Deol family after Dharmendra’s demise

Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan extend support to the grieving Deol family after Dharmendra’s demise

Mumbai attacks: Among those in the line of duty on 26/11

Mumbai attacks: Among those in the line of duty on 26/11

I am always available for advice, Rohit Sharma tells Indian team ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 (Credit: ICC)

I am always available for advice, Rohit Sharma tells Indian team ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Jeetendra stands by the bereaved Deol family after the loss of his best friend Dharmendra

Jeetendra stands by the bereaved Deol family after the loss of his best friend Dharmendra

IEPFA and SEBI to organise ‘Niveshak Shivir’ in Jaipur on December 6

IEPFA and SEBI to organise ‘Niveshak Shivir’ in Jaipur on December 6