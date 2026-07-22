PM Modi remembers Ajit Pawar on his birth anniversary, recalls his contribution to society

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on his birth anniversary, recalling his noteworthy contribution to the state's development and service to society.

Born on July 22, 1959, in Ahilyanagar's Deolali Pravara, Ajit Pawar, former chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), served as Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister for more than eight years, between 2010 and his death in 2026, for six terms.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering Shri Ajit Pawar Ji on his birth anniversary. His service to society and contribution to Maharashtra's development were noteworthy. He was widely respected by all sections of society. The NDA Government in the state is working tirelessly to realise his vision."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, taking to X, said, "Tributes to Maharashtra's former DCM Ajitdada Pawar, on his Birth Anniversary! His visionary, inclusive, and people-centric leadership has made a lasting contribution to Maharashtra."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Sunetra Pawar also took to social media and paid heartfelt tributes to her late husband, Ajit Pawar.

"For so many years, I celebrated your birthday with such joy, enthusiasm, and pride. The home and family would be filled with happiness, showers of blessings all around. But today, observing this very same day as your 'jayanti,' my heart breaks completely from within. Even today, my heart refuses to accept this bitter truth," Sunetra said in the emotional post.

"Today, as I mark this day of yours, my heart squeezes in pain; the tears in my eyes refuse to stop. Dada, even if you're no longer with me physically today, your thoughts, your memories, your spirit of service toward people, your discipline, and the love you gave will live on forever in every breath, every fibre of my being," she added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to Ajit Pawar and said, "No one can fill Dada's place. However, as we continue on the path of work that Dada himself followed, I extend my best wishes that Deputy Chief Minister Sunetratai receives the strength to fulfil Dada's desire of creating a happy and prosperous Maharashtra."

"How to nurture workers, how to be punctual, how to spend every moment of the day in work, and at the same time maintain a grip on administration; Ajit Pawar has taught lessons on many such matters. As Finance Minister, he had fulfilled all the promises of MahaYuti through the budget. His study of farmers' issues, agricultural problems, and challenges in cooperatives was profound. Together, we had dreamed of Maharashtra's economic and social progress. But time suddenly struck him down. Fulfilling the dreams that Dada envisioned will be the true tribute to him," he added.

--IANS

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