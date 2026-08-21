Pellet-gun victim Sahil Lochav says vision still unclear after surgery, alleges FIR not registered

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Sahil Lochav, who alleged that he was injured in pellet-gun firing during a protest at Jantar Mantar last month, said on Friday that he underwent surgery at AIIMS but his vision remained unclear.

He also alleged that the police had not registered an FIR despite his complaint.

The development comes as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi continued his sit-in outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police at Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station, protesting the alleged refusal of the police to register an FIR in connection with the complaint.

Congress MP's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kumari Selja also joined LoP Rahul Gandhi during the dharna.

The Congress has alleged that Lochav suffered pellet-gun injuries during protests demanding education reforms at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to reporters, Lochav said that the alleged incident took place on July 20.

"On July 20, pellet guns were fired at me. I was admitted to Lady Hardinge, and from there, I was referred to AIIMS. I underwent surgery at AIIMS, but the vision in my eye is still not clear. On August 14, I wrote a seven-page complaint and gave it to my lawyer, but the FIR has not been registered," he said.

His lawyer alleged that they were sent back and forth between Connaught Place Police Station and Parliament Street Police Station while trying to submit the complaint.

"On August 14, we went to the police station in Connaught Place. They told us that all Jantar Mantar cases had been transferred to Parliament Street Police Station. We came here, but they told us that the place of the incident falls under the Connaught Place area and that we should go there. We went back to them," the lawyer said.

According to the lawyer, the police returned the complaint after reading it and made them wait for a long time.

"The SHO spoke to me personally on the phone and told me that they would not take up the case and that they had received orders from above," the lawyer alleged.

She further said that they later approached the DCP Crime Branch but were told that complaints do not directly reach that office.

"A common man will first go to a police station, but you are closing the first door of remedy. They are not even lodging the complaint; registering an FIR is still a distant matter," he said.

The lawyer added that after Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament Street Police Station, the complaint was stamped, but an FIR had still not been registered.

"This is a clear offence. We have the MLC copy from Lady Hardinge, which mentions punctured wounds and blood oozing out," she said.

--IANS

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