Over 40,000 participants create history as India hosts first-ever 2026 Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games fun run in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, June 23 (IANS) More than 40,000 participants created history today as India hosted the first-ever 2026 Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run under the Olympic Council of Asia’s “Asian Games for All” initiative in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the historic event at the University Stadium in the presence of Governor of Keralam Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, Chief Minister of Keralam V. D. Satheesan, Leader of Opposition Shri Pinrayi Vijayan, and President of the Indian Olympic Association Smt. P. T. Usha, Hon’ble Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Keralam, O. J. Janeesh Kumar, and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya congratulated the Indian Olympic Association, Keralam Olympic Association, and all stakeholders involved in organising the event.

Praising the State’s sporting culture and public participation, he remarked, “Keralam occupies a special place on India’s sporting map. Its passion for sports is visible not only in its champions but also in its people.”

Highlighting the impact of athlete development programmes in the State, the Minister said, “Today, 115 athletes from Keralam, including 69 women athletes, are part of the Khelo India programme, training to become India’s future champions. Further, 17 athletes from Keralam are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), receiving world-class training.”

The Fun Run witnessed enthusiastic participation from educational institutions, sports associations, and citizens from across Keralam.

The event also featured performances by the Indian Army Band, Zumba sessions, a bodybuilding showcase, and demonstration events by yoga and gymnastics athletes.

Speaking about India's sporting aspirations, Dr. Mandaviya said, “India has got the hosting rights of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. We have also bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in India. PM Modi has set the target to make India one of the top 10 sporting nations of the world by 2036 and among the top 5 by 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of our independence.”

Expressing confidence in India's performance at the upcoming Asian Games, the Minister stated, “I am confident that in the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, we will set a new record. I am equally confident that athletes from Keralam will have a major role to play in the country’s performance and podium finishes.”

Following the Fun Run, a grand rally featuring roller skaters, electric scooters, and Bullet motorcycles was organised with the participation of more than a thousand children and youth.

The celebrations concluded with a colourful closing ceremony at the Central Stadium.

The landmark event transformed the capital city into a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship, fitness, youth engagement, and community participation, bringing together students, athletes, coaches, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, personnel from the armed forces, Keralam Police, the Excise Department, and members of the public.

--IANS

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