November 24, 2025 4:56 PM

Manish Malhotra mourns the death of Dharmendra: Huge loss to Indian cinema

Mumbai Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood ace designer Manish Malhotra has taken to his social media account in expressing his profound grief over the passing away of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra.

Sharing a candid picture of himself with the superstar from the movie Rocky Aur Rani, Manish wrote, “RIP Legendary Dharamji ... In this pic on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, looking at him in admiration... I've been a huge fan of his... I loved all his 70s films that I grew up watching... his performances... his comic timing... his songs... his clothes... his style and him being the most handsome macho hero..."

He added, “Kept meeting him on the sets of the film; he was so warm and loving … A huge loss to Indian cinema and someone whom you never ever wanted to see go... Dharamji love , respect and admiration forever," with emoticons of folded hands and a pink heart. Earlier in the day, Rocky Aur Rani producer Karan Johar too had expressed his grief over the passing away of the superstar.

Sharing an a monochrome image of the veteran actor, Karan wrote on his social media, “It is an end of an ERA… a massive megastar… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema…” incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bona fide legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… He was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … His blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe ….” (sic).

He further added, “Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… We love you, kind sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi…… OM SHANTI.”

Dharmendra had essayed an important role in Karan Johar’s movie Rocky Aur Rani in 2024. For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, at the age of 89.

The mortal remains of the actor were taken to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle shortly after his passing.

Bollywood prominent figures Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan were seen arriving at the crematorium to pay their final respects to the Sholay actor.

