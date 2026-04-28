April 28, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Maninee De switches to voice coaching, animal communication: Will return to TV only if I get a good project

Maninee De switches to voice coaching, animal communication: Will return to TV only if I get a good project

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Maninee De recently opened up about choosing to study animal communication alongside psychodrama, stating that she will return to television only for a good and solid project.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Maninee said, “At this point in my life, I am exploring and learning a lot of new things. I have always been a very curious student. Right now, I am studying animal communication and also a modality of psychodrama.”

She added, “Along with that, I do voice work and also teach, I am a voice coach. So I don’t really get a lot of time.”

Talking about the deep respect she holds for television and her current journey beyond the screen, she mentioned that she salutes the TV medium.

“I have come from television, and I have a lot of respect for it because anyone who can do television or understand the grammar of that medium, I salute them. I have worked in television for 20 years, and I am not running away from anything.

Talking about working on the television platform yet again, Maninee said, “If something good comes my way, I will definitely take it up, whether it is television, theatre, films, or web, it doesn’t matter to me. What matters is that I should enjoy it. If I don’t enjoy something in life, I simply don’t do it. In an actor’s life, a lot happens, but what truly matters is being a good actor.”

For the uninitiated, Maninee De has been a familiar face on Indian television for decades.

She has been part of several popular shows such as “Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin”, “CID”, “Left Right Left”, “Baat Hamari Pakki Hai”, “Adaalat”, “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, “Pavitra Rishta”, and “Sanjivani”.

On the personal front, Manini De was married to actor Mihir Mishra, and the couple has a daughter together. They later separated and went through a divorce after being married for over a decade.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Algeria's Luca Zidane doubtful for FIFA World Cup 2026 after jaw fracture. Photo credit:

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria's Luca Zidane doubtful after jaw fracture

Kriti Sanon shakes leg with ‘Wow munda’ in her vanity van

Kriti Sanon shakes leg with ‘Wow munda’ in her vanity van

Afghanistan: Seven killed, 75 injured in Pakistani strikes (File image)

Afghanistan: Seven killed, 75 injured in Pakistani strikes

India credit card spending jumps 24 pc to Rs 2,194 billion

India credit card spending jumps 24 pc to Rs 2,194 billion

Massive turnout at Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi; PM Modi to address 50,000 women

Massive turnout at Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi; PM Modi to address 50,000 women

Jannik Sinner outclasses Cameron Norrie to book quarterfinal spot in the Madrid Open Masters 1000 event in Madrid on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour/X

Madrid Open: Sinner outclasses Norrie to book quarterfinal spot

INS Sunayana's Singapore visit strengthens maritime ties, fosters interoperability

INS Sunayana's Singapore visit strengthens maritime ties, fosters interoperability

J&K gets Rs 8,000 crore road projects under PMGSY-IV

Jammu & Kashmir gets Rs 8,000 crore road projects under PMGSY-IV

President Shammi Silva set to quit, SLC braced for a shake-up: Report (Credit: X/SLC)

President Shammi Silva set to quit, SLC braced for a shake-up: Report

No plan to hike fuel prices, govt assures amid West Asia tensions

No plan to hike fuel prices, govt assures amid West Asia tensions