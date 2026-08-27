Jeremy Allen White teams up with whistleblower to blow cover on Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook in new ‘The Social Reckoning’ trailer

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) The 2nd trailer of the upcoming film ‘The Social Reckoning’ was unveiled on Thursday, and it showcases the intense narrative surrounding a whistleblower in the ecosystem of Facebook, which was once a social media giant.

The trailer shows Mikey Madison character of an engineer in Facebook blowing the company’s cover to a journalist as the organisation becomes more reckless in the pursuit of scaling profits, and changing algorithms.

The film brings together a group of characters whose paths begin to cross as the story unfolds, leading to tense confrontations and moments that raise the stakes with every turn. The trailer is laced with sharp dialogue, intense exchanges and powerful moments, and gives audiences a glimpse of a film that promises to keep them hooked.

Jeremy Strong stands out as Mark Zuckerberg, bringing a strong and layered performance to the role as the story puts the man behind one of the world’s biggest technology platforms at the centre of the conflict. Mikey Madison, meanwhile, takes on the role of Frances Haugen, a young engineer who decides to stand up against the system she has been a part of and risks everything to bring its secrets to light.

The film also stars Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, and Bill Burr. The film, written and directed by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin, is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal’s shocking 2021 investigative series, ‘The Facebook Files’, the film tells the true story of Frances Haugen (played by Mikey Madison), a young Facebook engineer, who enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (played by Jeremy Allen White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.

It follows Frances Haugen as she finds herself increasingly alone while trying to speak up against a system that refuses to listen. As she takes the legal route to bring its loopholes and inner conflicts to light, she begins to recognise a pattern in how social media affects young people and society at large.

Refusing to back down, Frances takes it upon herself to point out what is happening behind the screens and question a system that has become a part of everyone’s lives, making the film a gripping story of one person taking a stand against an entire system.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release ‘The Social Reckoning’ in theatres on October 9, 2026.

--IANS

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