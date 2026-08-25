August 25, 2026 8:04 PM हिंदी

India and Israel explore new avenues of collaboration

India and Israel explore new avenues of collaboration

Jerusalem, Aug 25 (IANS) Nayantara D Panda, Charge d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Israel, on Tuesday met Moshe Koninsky, Mayor of Karmiel Municipality and explored new avenues of collaboration in various areas.

“Strengthening India–Israel ties, Cd’A Ms Nayantara D. Panda, along with Director, ICC Ms Sayali Mhetre, met Karmiel Mayor Mr Moshe Koninsky to explore new avenues of collaboration in culture, education, startups and innovation, among other areas. The meeting highlighted opportunities to further deepen people-to-people connections and foster partnerships between the Embassy of India and the Karmiel Municipality,” the Indian Embassy in Israel stated on X.

Last week, the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) in Tel Aviv hosted a hands-on mehndi workshop where the participants learned about the Indian tradition of Henna art.

"A touch of India through Mehndi (Henna)! As we count down to the 80th Independence Day of India, ICC Tel Aviv hosted a hands-on Mehndi workshop. Participants learned about the Indian tradition of Henna art, tried out traditional motifs and patterns and drew their own Mehandi designs. It was a lovely evening of creativity and discovering another beautiful part of India’s rich artistic traditions," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

During the immersive Henna (Mehndi) workshop, the participants explored the art form that has been passed down through generations across India.

One of the major outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Israel earlier this year was the finalisation of the Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) between both countries for the period 2026-2029.

The CEP fosters India–Israel cultural ties through exchanges in music, theatre, visual arts, dance, and other creative fields via festivals, workshops, and expert visits, deepening mutual understanding.

During their meeting, PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu had emphasised that true friendship between nations leads to a connection between people that is strengthened through culture and sport.

–IANS

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