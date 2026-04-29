India among world’s top countries in meeting climate targets: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that India is among the globally best performing countries in climate action and having already achieved its renewable energy target eight years ahead of schedule, the country is now aiming for a 500 GW clean energy capacity by 2030.

In his keynote address at the ‘Advancing Resilience with Climate Change’ dialogue here, the minister highlighted India’s strong performance in achieving Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) as it has been consistently ranking among the top 1–3 countries in the G20.

He pointed out that the earlier plan was for 20 gigawatts of solar capacity over 9–10 years, but after the Narendra Modi government assumed office in 2014, this was scaled up to 100 gigawatts and achieved within time. India has now set an ambitious target of 500 gigawatts of clean energy capacity by 2030, he added.

Recalling India’s leadership at the Paris COP21, Goyal said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India brought together developed, developing, and less developed countries to arrive at a consensus-based outcome that allowed flexibility for nations to define their own targets. He noted that India transitioned from being seen as a naysayer to a global leader, with the Prime Minister playing a pivotal role during the negotiations alongside the then French President.

Highlighting India’s growing global economic engagement, he stated that multiple countries and regions are in active dialogue with India on trade and economic partnerships. He noted that engagements are underway with another 12 countries and regions, including Peru, Chile, Canada, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia; South Africa and its neighbouring regions; Brazil and its neighbouring regions; Russia and the Eurasian region; and Israel. He emphasised that the world today recognises the India growth story and the country’s importance in opening doors for Indian businesses across global markets.

Stressing the link between good economics and good outcomes, he noted that India’s growth story and policy approach have gained global recognition. He underscored the importance of providing an enabling economic environment with ease of doing business and ease of living, supported by innovation, startups, and emerging technologies.

The minister emphasised that over the past decade, climate action in India has transformed from being viewed as a compulsion into an economically viable proposition. He noted that despite the developed world not fulfilling commitments on funding and technology, India has performed admirably and continues to advance climate action while maintaining growth. He highlighted that leading companies in the renewable energy sector are contributing to job creation, economic activity, and future export potential in capital goods, power, technology, and services.

Goyal highlighted key structural reforms in the power sector, particularly the creation of a unified national grid under the “One Nation, One Grid” vision. He also underlined the extensive expansion of transmission infrastructure, revival of stalled power projects, and the need for strong base load capacity to support intermittent renewable energy.

He also elaborated on the importance of efficiency and behavioural change, citing everyday examples such as saving water, switching off unused lights and appliances, maintaining equipment efficiency, and reducing energy consumption across sectors. He emphasised that collective action — from individuals to industries — is essential to achieving climate goals and unlocking economic opportunities, including those estimated in emerging sectors.

--IANS

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