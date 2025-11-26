IEPFA and SEBI to organise ‘Niveshak Shivir’ in Jaipur on December 6

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, will hold a ‘Niveshak Shivir’ in Jaipur on December 6 to offer on-ground support to investors seeking to resolve issues related to unclaimed dividends, shares and pending claims, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Organised in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the day-long camp aims to serve as a single-window facilitation platform, operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Swarn Mahal, Vaishali Nagar.

The Shivir will allow investors to directly interact with companies and Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs) without intermediaries, enabling quicker grievance redressal.

Dedicated kiosks will be set up to help investors recover unclaimed dividends lying dormant for six to seven years, update KYC and nomination details on the spot, and address pending IEPFA claim issues.

IEPFA officials said participating companies with large unclaimed dividend accounts will engage with investors at the venue to resolve concerns in real time. The initiative is part of IEPFA’s nationwide outreach effort to enhance financial literacy, improve transparency and simplify processes for reclaiming unclaimed investments.

The Authority said it remains committed to building a secure and investor-friendly financial ecosystem through continuous education and facilitation programmes.

Earlier this month, IEPFA organised a workshop aimed to promote financial awareness, safe investment practices, and economic empowerment among rural women at Sangoha in Haryana's Karnal, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The workshop, organised over the weekend in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), and the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM) brought together experts, regulators, members of women SHGs to discuss strategies for building financial confidence and inclusion in the digital economy.

--IANS

aps/uk