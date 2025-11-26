November 26, 2025 1:37 AM हिंदी

Govt launches Nayi Chetna 4.0 to boost women empowerment, end gender-based violence

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The government launched Nayi Chetna 4.0, the national campaign on gender equality and women’s empowerment, here on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Nayi Chetna 4.0 aims to strengthen community action against gender-based violence and promote women’s safety, dignity, and economic empowerment across rural India, the Ministry of Rural Development said in the statement.

Organised by Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana‑National Rural Livelihoods Mission, the month‑long campaign runs across all states and union territories till December 23, 2025.

The campaign focuses on enabling safe mobility, recognising women as key economic contributors, and addressing unpaid care work through shared community responsibility, the ministry said. The campaign further seeks to enhance women’s access to assets, credit, skills, and markets, thereby expanding opportunities for entrepreneurship and livelihoods.

By advocating gender-responsive policies and budgets, the campaign ensures women’s voices shape decision-making at all levels, reinforcing DAY-NRLM’s commitment to equality and inclusive rural development.

Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while launching the event, said the government will ensure that "no sister remains in poverty, no woman lives with tears in her eyes, and that every sister attains dignity, confidence, and prosperity as a Lakhpati Didi."

He highlighted that over two crore SHG women have already become Lakhpati Didis, adding that the government is consistently working towards realising this vision by strengthening women’s empowerment and expanding opportunities for rural women across the country.

Officials highlighted that the collective strength of 10 crore rural women mobilised through Self-Help Groups has transformed Nayi Chetna into a robust grassroots movement.

An inter‑ministerial joint advisory signed by 11 ministries and departments was unveiled that embodies the spirit of a "whole of government" approach to eliminate gender‑based discrimination and violence.

The launch saw participation of officials from the central government, state rural livelihoods missions, Self-Help Group members, Anganwadi workers and civil society partners.

--IANS

aar/uk

